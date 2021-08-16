Little ‘helping’ evacuate members of foreign community from Afghanistan: Officials | World News

Amid unrest in Afghanistan following the takeover of the country by the Taliban, Pakistan on Monday informed the diplomatic community in Islamabad about its efforts to help evacuate members of the international community from the war-torn nation.

According to the PTI news agency, Pakistani Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad on facilitating the evacuation, the foreign office said. He briefed them on arrangements made by Pakistan to enable the evacuation of diplomats and staff, NGOs, the media, and representatives of international organizations, and others from Afghanistan.

Members of the Diplomatic Corps were informed that all evacuation / relocation requests could be addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will proceed promptly, the PTI reported, citing a statement from the foreign office.

On the issue of providing assistance to Pakistani citizens in Afghanistan, the foreign office stated that it was not only contributing to this, but the Pakistani embassy in Kabul was also working to expand the consular services needed for such relief.

The embassy continued to issue visas on a rapid basis, and procedures for issuing arrivals visas to Pakistan’s international airports have also been adjusted, the foreign office said, according to the PTI.

A special inter-ministerial center 24/7 or a facilitation center has been set up at the interior ministry to assist in obtaining such visas on arrival matters, and the center’s telephone numbers have also been shared with the Diplomatic Corps for smoothly coordinated coordination. evacuation

The foreign office further said that starting August 15, Pakistan began receiving special flights from Kabul. Pakistan will continue to provide all possible assistance and relief to the international community for the smooth and rapid evacuation from Afghanistan, the foreign ministry was quoted as saying by the PTI.

The statement from the foreign office came after two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights on Sunday returned nearly 500 people stranded from Kabul, although more flights are planned, officials told PTI.

However, quoting a PIA spokesman, Geo News reported on Monday that the national carrier suspended flight operations in Kabul for an unidentified period after large numbers of people gathered on the runway trying to leave after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan after two decades.

In particular, the carrier had plans to operate three flights between Islamabad and Kabul to bring back some Pakistanis and other nationals who wanted to leave Kabul.

The development comes after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday praised the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, saying Afghans have broken the shackles of slavery. His comments come in the wake of Afghanistan blaming Pakistan for securing supplies, including weapons, medical aid and logistics for the Taliban.

The group had been raging in recent weeks, occupying almost all major provincial capitals before entering Kabul on Sunday, and later in the day taking control of the presidential palace.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and some of his close aides fled the country as the Taliban approached the capital. Although some Afghan social media platforms called Ghani a coward who left other people in his country in such despair, he took to Facebook on Monday to say his move was aimed at preventing a flood of bloodshed. .

U.S. troops reportedly fired into the air at Kabul airport on Monday after many Afghans gathered at the airport, trying to get on the plane in order to leave Afghanistan as Taliban fighters entered the city.

The US had earlier relocated its embassy to the airport and evacuated diplomats and other citizens. As of Monday evening, the U.S. military had temporarily suspended evacuation to clear the airport at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Reuters reported, citing senior defense officials.