When a second tier national radio public news item appears (everything except Morning Edition AND All Things Are Considered) thinks it should cover big national or international news, risks doubling what is available to listeners everywhere.

So I was disappointed by the main story of August 9th Here now, premiere appearance for new host Scott Tong. The topic was the extremely important findings of the United Nations Climate Change Report. Scott could not have interviewed anyone more important than Amanda Maycock, the lead author of the reports. But the interview was so loaded with facts that had already been reported in all the media, that the review of the same old ground in a scientific monologue produced a long, sterile public broadcast.

It was worse than a nap because the subject matter was so important. But what Tong and Here now failed to find an angle with the story that revealed more than data. Only after such a dialogue for 5 1/2 minutes, Tong asked a final question to the scientist: How do you feel? personally?

For a brief moment, Maycock opened up and admitted that while she was a scientist, she was also a citizen of the world, a human being with her two children. And she admitted that she had always imagined that climate change would affect the world and its people in the distant future, but that now she had to understand that it would affect her children during their lifetime. Scott Tong agreed and mentioned his children. And then the interview was done. This discussion had the potential to humanize and make climate change important to us and our children; instead, the concluding comments were a dismissal at the end of the interview.

This problem is not at all special to him H&NWith Each Second Level Show by 1A to Takeaway must deal with this dilemma. When they succeed, they do so by going after the sidelines or thinking, but sometimes they get into the undesirable position of trying to cover up a head-to-head story. In doing so, these shows and their staffs lose the prospect of public radio listeners have: that they are not the only game in town.

One way to avoid such myopia is to be a show like mARkETS, Weekend Edition, Wait, Wait, Fresh air or even later, brilliantly Conversation by carWith These shows are so focused and uniquely presented that they make themselves immune to such poor imitation of big boys. All of them are likely to avoid falling into the pit of unwanted doubling.