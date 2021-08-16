International
Edmonton priest on vacation, demonstration turns violent after comments on residential school discoveries – Edmonton
An Edmonton priest has been left on indefinite leave following comments he made about Jewish and indigenous communities and the discovery of corpses in former residential schools.
Rev. Marcin Mironiuk recently said the unmarked graves of indigenous children are a lie. He was a priest at the Catholic Church of Our Lady of Poland at 9906 83 Avenue.
In a statement posted on its website, the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton said Mironiuk was removed on August 12 after consulting with Polish superiors, the Oblate Fathers of the Presumptive Province and the affected communities in Edmonton.
Statements regarding Jewish and indigenous communities and residential schools were completely unacceptable and could not be ignored, the statement said. They are offensive and have caused further pain to the Jewish community, the indigenous community, residential school survivors, and all Canadians.
A demonstration over the comments became violent on Sunday.
A group of six First Nations demonstrators said they came out to hear an apology from the priest.
We had a small demonstration, we had signs and we told the congregation that their priest is a liar, so we put up signs and raised flags to honor the children of unmarked graves, so that their voices could be heard, Elder Said Taz Augustini.
Augustine said things got ugly when they tried to enter the church.
We entered the front door peacefully, and when we entered the front door, five or six men came running up the stairs and threw me against the wall, clashed with me, and attacked me, she said.
They caught other people, and the fists were flying, and they threw us out of the church and dragged us out of the church with their hands, and it was actually an attack on me and other people.
Augustine said her arm was injured in the mess.
Edmonton Police are investigating but have not provided any information about the charges.
The archdiocese did not comment on the demonstration, citing ongoing investigations.
The group is planning another demonstration on August 29 in St. Joseph’s Basilica.
“It just confirms to me that people need to understand that we will not be silent about this anymore,” Augustine said.
“How do I feel about this?” I’m even angrier. I am even more angry at this folly of people telling lies against unmarked graves. I am even more terrified that people who claim to be people of God are still attacking us and telling us they were liars.
The video of Mironiuks comments was removed from YouTube and it was not clear what comments he made to the Jewish community.
A apology from Mironiuk has been posted online and refers to the massacre of the Jews in Jedwabne.
