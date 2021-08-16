International
Foreign governments try to flee Afghanistan amid violence and chaos
International leaders on Monday were trying to respond to the chaotic situation in Afghanistan that was deteriorating faster than expected.
Some places, incl Canada, United States, Norway and Denmark have closed their embassies, but the presence of Western troops in Afghanistan is growing as nations evacuate their citizens and Afghans who helped their governments during the 20-year war between chaos and violence at Kabul airport after the city fell to the Taliban. with
The UK is sending 900 troops to Kabul to help evacuate British citizens, while the United States has eavesdropped on at least 6,000 military personnel to be sent to Afghanistan to help secure the airport, where Afghans are staying. flood asphalt desperately trying to flee the country and American forces it is said that killed two armed Afghans.
However, it may not be enough. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace burst into tears on Monday during a interview with the LBC radio station where he acknowledged that the UK may not be able to evacuate anyone entitled to leave Afghanistan.
Regret is a really deep part of regret for me that some people will not come back, he said, in his cracked voice. It is sad that the West has done what it has done, and we must do our best to get people out and stick to our obligations.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to brief the press on Tuesday.
More than 60 countries, including the United States, signed a joint statement Sunday night urging the Taliban to allow foreign nationals as well as Afghans to leave safely.
Afghans and international citizens wishing to leave should be allowed to do so; roads, airports and border crossings must be kept open and calm maintained statements tha. The Afghan people deserve to live in security, dignity and security. We in the international community are ready to help them.
Other international organizations were focusing on how to stop the expected violence and human rights abuses now that the Taliban are under control. Friday, Associated Press reported that girls in northern Takhar province were detained and beaten for wearing sandals that the Taliban considered highly revealing, and in Kunduz, the Taliban are it is said that going door to door looking for former Afghan government officials.
UN human rights experts on Monday called on international partners to protect the people of Afghanistan from the Taliban, who have repeatedly violated the terms of an agreement with the United States, including engaging in negotiations with the government. Afghans and not conducting military operations Me
It is unacceptable for states to be on the periphery when the United Nations Security Council lists a terrorist organization that crosses into Afghanistan and engages in acts that could constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. statements tha. The people of Afghanistan deserve better than to endure the silence and stance of the member states of the United Nations in this dangerous moment.
The letter makes five recommendations, including urging countries to take in Afghan refugees seeking asylum and imposing international sanctions on the Taliban.
The United Nations Security Council held a urgent appointment on Monday to tackle escalating violence, including how to continue delivering humanitarian aid to Afghans.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also calling for one virtual meeting of the G7 nations in the coming days to discuss how to better address the deteriorating situation on the ground in Afghanistan.
NATO countries, many of which have fought alongside U.S. troops for the past 20 years, issued a statement following Friday’s meeting saying the Taliban would not be recognized by the international community if they took the country by force.
However, China and Russia have already done so suggested they would know and have cooperative relations with the Taliban now that they are in power.
Once countries have addressed the urgent need to evacuate staff and protect human rights, it is important to assess how the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated so rapidly, said Armin Laschet, one of the main contenders to replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel. when he resigns this year. On Monday, he crashed NATO for withdrawing troops in a way that created the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, calling it the biggest debacle NATO has seen since its inception.
“We will talk about the causes and conclusions drawn after this rescue mission – a forbidden analysis of mistakes in Germany, with our allies and in the international community,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2021/08/nations-scramble-exit-afghanistan-amid-violence-and-chaos/184559/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]