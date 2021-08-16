Foreign governments try to flee Afghanistan amid violence and chaos

International leaders on Monday were trying to respond to the chaotic situation in Afghanistan that was deteriorating faster than expected.

Some places, incl Canada, United States, Norway and Denmark have closed their embassies, but the presence of Western troops in Afghanistan is growing as nations evacuate their citizens and Afghans who helped their governments during the 20-year war between chaos and violence at Kabul airport after the city fell to the Taliban. with

The UK is sending 900 troops to Kabul to help evacuate British citizens, while the United States has eavesdropped on at least 6,000 military personnel to be sent to Afghanistan to help secure the airport, where Afghans are staying. flood asphalt desperately trying to flee the country and American forces it is said that killed two armed Afghans.

However, it may not be enough. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace burst into tears on Monday during a interview with the LBC radio station where he acknowledged that the UK may not be able to evacuate anyone entitled to leave Afghanistan.

Regret is a really deep part of regret for me that some people will not come back, he said, in his cracked voice. It is sad that the West has done what it has done, and we must do our best to get people out and stick to our obligations.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to brief the press on Tuesday.

More than 60 countries, including the United States, signed a joint statement Sunday night urging the Taliban to allow foreign nationals as well as Afghans to leave safely.

Afghans and international citizens wishing to leave should be allowed to do so; roads, airports and border crossings must be kept open and calm maintained statements tha. The Afghan people deserve to live in security, dignity and security. We in the international community are ready to help them.

Other international organizations were focusing on how to stop the expected violence and human rights abuses now that the Taliban are under control. Friday, Associated Press reported that girls in northern Takhar province were detained and beaten for wearing sandals that the Taliban considered highly revealing, and in Kunduz, the Taliban are it is said that going door to door looking for former Afghan government officials.

UN human rights experts on Monday called on international partners to protect the people of Afghanistan from the Taliban, who have repeatedly violated the terms of an agreement with the United States, including engaging in negotiations with the government. Afghans and not conducting military operations Me

It is unacceptable for states to be on the periphery when the United Nations Security Council lists a terrorist organization that crosses into Afghanistan and engages in acts that could constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. statements tha. The people of Afghanistan deserve better than to endure the silence and stance of the member states of the United Nations in this dangerous moment.

The letter makes five recommendations, including urging countries to take in Afghan refugees seeking asylum and imposing international sanctions on the Taliban.

The United Nations Security Council held a urgent appointment on Monday to tackle escalating violence, including how to continue delivering humanitarian aid to Afghans.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also calling for one virtual meeting of the G7 nations in the coming days to discuss how to better address the deteriorating situation on the ground in Afghanistan.

NATO countries, many of which have fought alongside U.S. troops for the past 20 years, issued a statement following Friday’s meeting saying the Taliban would not be recognized by the international community if they took the country by force.

However, China and Russia have already done so suggested they would know and have cooperative relations with the Taliban now that they are in power.

Once countries have addressed the urgent need to evacuate staff and protect human rights, it is important to assess how the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated so rapidly, said Armin Laschet, one of the main contenders to replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel. when he resigns this year. On Monday, he crashed NATO for withdrawing troops in a way that created the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, calling it the biggest debacle NATO has seen since its inception.

“We will talk about the causes and conclusions drawn after this rescue mission – a forbidden analysis of mistakes in Germany, with our allies and in the international community,” he said.