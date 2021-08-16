Voting voters, week 1: ‘Elections are not slam-dunk’





Getting viewers through the glass of the board room of a focused group, done practically and in the minds of ordinary people, Herle said. POLITICO is working with Air Quotes Media, publishers of The Herle Burly, and spin-off podcast, Curse of Politics, to bring exclusive content to readers during the federal campaign, including daily analysis and weekly focus group results. . The first focus group was held at Zoom and most of the session was devoted to campaign presentations and basics. It is worth noting that every participant in Saturday’s focus group knew that a campaign was inevitable. Everyone seemed to agree the only reason liberal leader Justin Trudeau called a campaign was to win back a liberal majority. When a picture of OToole was presented to him, many in the group were at a loss to identify the leader. He is a middle-aged man who needs more exposure, said Dragan (top row, middle square), a Mississauga airport customer service manager who can vote Conservative. Or maybe NDP. This time not liberals. Few in the group might call him Jagmeet Singh, but when he was offered a picture of the NDP leader, they all seemed to know. Even people who are not voting for him now think he has the potential to lead the country in the future, Herle said. Sisi (middle row, center) is originally from China. She lives in Vancouver, works for a telecommunications company, and is looking forward to traveling again. She said she plans to vote Conservative, though she was shocked to identify OToole. Jane (bottom row, left) is a competitive ballerina who escaped to the West Bank from Toronto 35 years ago. She is the one with the parrot. She called OToole a brilliant and told the group it plans to vote strategically. Daryl (center left, left) is a former Red Seal chef now working in sales and living in Mission, BC Hes backed by the Liberals and away from the Conservatives and has questions about Canada’s recovery plan. During a nearly two-hour session, participants shared their thoughts on Trudeau’s decision to call early elections. They identified issues at the top of their lists health care, dental care, housing, environment. The election is over and people know it, Herle said. And they have thoughts on what it should be about. Tara, (middle row, right) a teacher from Oakville, is pro-Liberal and put healthcare and education at the top of her list of priorities, even though she acknowledged that they are provincial responsibilities. The polite interaction gave way to the exchange of evidence when the conversation turned to compulsory vaccinations. Sisi and Yi (bottom row, right), both originally from China, argued that the state should have no say in the matter. This will be an exciting race, Herle said after the closing session. I did not hear the foundations of a tough re-election for the government. I have heard the foundations for a vigorous debate and a vigorous race. Next week the group will discuss the platform’s advertising and initiatives.

