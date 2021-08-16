It is unclear whether the increase in COVID-19 cases in Quebec will lead to a major jump in hospitalized patients

MONTREAL-COVID-19-related hospitalizations are relatively stable across Quebec despite a steady rise in infections, a sign that the provincial vaccination campaign is working, according to an immunology expert.

By Dr. Donald Vinh, an infectious disease specialist at McGill University Health Center, says that while the potential hospitalization and deaths will not increase significantly with the new cases, he warns it is too early to be sure .

It is not clear now, are we seeing calm before the storm, or are we seeing the storm and it may just be a rainstorm rather than a tropical storm? he said in an interview Monday.

Over the past week, Quebec has reported an average of 365 new infections per day, up from an average of 235 a week ago and an average of 139 on Aug. 1, according to the Provincial Department of Health.

As of August 1, pandemic-related hospitalizations have increased from 21 to 82. There have been three deaths attributed to the new coronavirus since the 1st of the month.

Vinh said the data show that the most vulnerable people in the province are being protected.

That makes it harder for the virus to find sensitive people, and when it does find sensitive people, it tends to be people who, obviously, are not that old and with less medical problems, he said. So the likelihood, when you find those sensitive people, of putting them in the hospital is a little lower, or delayed.

Prime Minister Franois Legault told reporters Monday that he expected the number of cases in the province to continue to rise, warning that unvaccinated people are at high risk, the variant is highly contagious.

Andr Veillette, an immunologist at the Montreal Clinical Research Institute, said in other parts of the country where the number of new daily cases began to rise earlier than in Quebec, there has been an increase in hospitalizations.

They were not special in Quebec; were not specific to Ontario, he said. I think the same thing will happen here, it will certainly be within the next two weeks.

Veillette, however, said that because of vaccination, the percentage of cases leading to hospitalization is likely to be lower than in previous waves. He said unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people are more likely to be affected, and while younger and healthier people are less likely to seek hospitalization, some will become seriously ill.

According to the Institut National de sant publique du Qubec, two out of three people in Quebec whose deaths were linked to COVID-19 this month were between 30 and 39. The INSPQ said Monday that 73.5 per cent of residents aged 12 and over are considered adequately vaccinated.

Legault said he is concerned about lower vaccination rates in Inuit communities in northern Quebec. According to INSPQ, about 48.9 percent of residents aged 12 and over in the Nunavik region are adequately vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Christian Dub said on Twitter that the growing number of new cases is particularly troubling in Montreal, its northern Laval suburb and the Lanaudire region, north of the city.

There are currently 98.1 active cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Laval, 49.6 in Montreal and 40 in Lanaudire, according to INSPQ.

Quebec reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 754 other infections identified on Friday and Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 16, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial support of Facebook and the Canadian Press News Fellowship.