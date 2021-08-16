Vancouver Aquarium officially reopens after 17 months of partial or full closure

With the cutting of a ribbon, the Vancouver Aquarium officially opened to the public Monday morning after struggling to stand on its own two feet for 17 months due to major financial difficulties caused by COVID-19.

“[This is] aday where we can invite everyone back to the wonders of the aquatic world. It’s really been a long time, “said Clint Wright, the aquarium’s chief executive.

The aquarium is welcoming guests with a 4D theater and a marine mammal rescue center exhibition that treats up to 150 marine animals a year including seals, fur seals, sea lions and otters.

The aquarium says visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the rescue stories of some seals and sea lions and the issues caused by the people they face in the wild.

Non-interactive 4D theater featuring a new film called Octopus explore the earth’s oceans and invertebrates with eight limbs, with special effects such as shock, smell and touch.

The future of the 65-year-old Vancouver aquarium was secured when it was bought by Herschend Enterprises which runs 25 properties in eight US states focusing on family entertainment.

“It’s been 17 long months of closures, partial openings, a little earlier this year, it really seemed bleak for all of us,” Wright said as he went on to thank investors and new staff.

Ocean Wise- a global conservation organization, which had emerged from the aquarium since 2017, led the initiative to save the aquarium by sharing 100 percent ownership of Herschend Enterprises.

“Today is a holiday and we want to make sure that by respecting the past, history, we can continue that holiday for the next millennia,” said Eric Rose, CEO of Herschend Family Entertainment.

Squamish Nation Chief Janice George cuts the ribbon to mark the official reopening of the Vancouver Aquarium on Monday, August 16th. (CBC News)

With nearly 65,000 creatures available for observation, the aquarium says it is providing a new online guest booking system to ensure COVID-19 protocols and the safety of its guests.

“This new booking tool will make it easier for our guests to plan their visits and ensure there is adequate capacity available,” Wright said.

The mask is recommended for all people Age 12 years athe elderly who are not fully vaccinated.