International
Vancouver Aquarium officially reopens after 17 months of partial or full closure
With the cutting of a ribbon, the Vancouver Aquarium officially opened to the public Monday morning after struggling to stand on its own two feet for 17 months due to major financial difficulties caused by COVID-19.
“[This is] aday where we can invite everyone back to the wonders of the aquatic world. It’s really been a long time, “said Clint Wright, the aquarium’s chief executive.
The aquarium is welcoming guests with a 4D theater and a marine mammal rescue center exhibition that treats up to 150 marine animals a year including seals, fur seals, sea lions and otters.
The aquarium says visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the rescue stories of some seals and sea lions and the issues caused by the people they face in the wild.
Non-interactive 4D theater featuring a new film called Octopus explore the earth’s oceans and invertebrates with eight limbs, with special effects such as shock, smell and touch.
The future of the 65-year-old Vancouver aquarium was secured when it was bought by Herschend Enterprises which runs 25 properties in eight US states focusing on family entertainment.
“It’s been 17 long months of closures, partial openings, a little earlier this year, it really seemed bleak for all of us,” Wright said as he went on to thank investors and new staff.
Ocean Wise- a global conservation organization, which had emerged from the aquarium since 2017, led the initiative to save the aquarium by sharing 100 percent ownership of Herschend Enterprises.
“Today is a holiday and we want to make sure that by respecting the past, history, we can continue that holiday for the next millennia,” said Eric Rose, CEO of Herschend Family Entertainment.
With nearly 65,000 creatures available for observation, the aquarium says it is providing a new online guest booking system to ensure COVID-19 protocols and the safety of its guests.
“This new booking tool will make it easier for our guests to plan their visits and ensure there is adequate capacity available,” Wright said.
The mask is recommended for all people Age 12 years athe elderly who are not fully vaccinated.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/vancouver-aquarium-reopens-1.6142698
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]