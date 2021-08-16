Texas A&M Prof: Afghan soldiers ‘do not want to die’ for US-backed government

After more than 20 years and billions of dollars of support from the United States, Afghan national security forces were ousted by Taliban fighters just days after President Joe Biden withdrew his troops.

Texas A&M Sot spoke with Gregory Gause, a professor of international affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, about the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban. Gause is an expert on Middle East international politics.

The US trained and equipped 300,000 Afghan soldiers to defend their country. Why did the country fall into the hands of the Taliban so quickly?

Armies do not collapse in an arithmetic time frame. The crash is geometric. Once the units see that the other units have collapsed and that nothing is being done to try to curb the enemy wave, they tend to give up very quickly. A combat withdrawal can be the hardest thing an army has to do. Moreover, if the government for which the army is fighting does not have the support of the army, the incentives to fight are further reduced. This is clearly the case in Afghanistan.

Is this the same Taliban as 20 years ago?

This is the big question. All we can do now is speculate; tests of Taliban targets will come very soon. It is possible that the leadership is less likely to harbor Islamic jihadist groups for international purposes, such as al-Qaeda, given the experience of 2001 (US invasion to oust the Taliban from Afghanistan). However, we do not know this for sure. Likewise, we have no idea if the Taliban leadership has learned any lessons from its previous experience regarding the application of their extremely strict notions of Islamic law to social issues. They ruled the country from 1996 until our invasion in 2001, and I think they will be as powerful now as they were then.

What will happen to the women and girls of the region? Who will help them?

We do not know, but we can be sure that the social benefits for women and girls in major Afghan cities will be reversed. How much they will be reversed remains to be seen. Who will help them? None.

Did Biden do the wrong thing by retreating? Or was it the right thing to do but poorly executed?

We can distinguish between the overall withdrawal strategy and how it was achieved. There are some who argue that the US should have stayed in Afghanistan with force levels in the thousands, but not the tens of thousands, indefinitely. They are clearly a minority in our political class. The last Republican president and the last Democratic president talked about withdrawing from Afghanistan. The last Republican president negotiated a withdrawal deadline with the Taliban. The current president is implementing the withdrawal, which is quite bipartisan.

The issue of how it was done will be a critical issue for most, I think. Arlysht is clear that the Biden administration thought it had months to extinguish the diplomatic presence and evacuate Americans and Afghans working for the United States. It turned out that there were only days. The finger-pointing has already begun in government, with the military blaming the State Department and the CIA, the State Department questioning the military and the CIA telling reporters it was not heard. The knives are in Washington.

What are your predictions for the coming weeks and months?

The Taliban will come to power. There will be retaliation against Afghan citizens who worked with the US and the previous government. Russia and China will turn to the new Taliban government, although the road ahead is tricky, as both worry about Sunni Islamists on their borders. If the Taliban open Afghanistan to be a base for other Sunni Islamic groups, relations with Russia and China will deteriorate. Pakistan will be the best international partner of the new governments, as it was when the Taliban previously ruled Afghanistan.

What, if anything, does this mean for Israel?

In the short term, really nothing. Will it encourage Iran and Islamic groups like Hezbollah to further challenge Israel? Probably not, because Shiite Muslims (Iran is overwhelmingly Shiite and Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shiite organization allied with Iran) have had real problems with the version of Sunni Islam that the Taliban adhere to. In 1998, Iran almost went to war with the Taliban government in Afghanistan over their treatment of the Shiite minority in Afghanistan. Will Sunni groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda against Israel be encouraged? I doubt any short-term change there. But if the Taliban allow these groups to establish bases in Afghanistan, that could change the equation.

How would you recommend people to learn the best story about these current events?

Two books to read about this: