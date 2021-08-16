International
Rankin predicts the majority as party leaders make the final effort for election day
Liberal leader Iain Rankin did not shy away from making a prediction on the final full day of Nova Scotia’s provincial election campaign.
“We will win a majority tomorrow,” he told a crowd of supporters cheering as he was supported by some of his candidates in the Halifax area.
“These people will be elected tomorrow and we will have a strong mandate.”
Winning the party with the third consecutive majority seems a longer task now than it may have been at the start of the 31-day campaign, but Rankin adhered to a message of positivity and looking to the future on Monday.
He reintroduced measures in the spring budget to increase aid rates on pre-election income and announcements, such as an affordable childcare agreement with the federal government.
Rankin defended pandemic management by the government while also addressing key criticisms he faced from the Tories and the NDP over healthcare and housing, something he has struggled to do for most of the campaign.
Rankin said he is confident his party can transform healthcare delivery through a combination of new training and recruitment efforts, expanded programs and infrastructure improvements happening in hospitals and long-term care homes across the province .
He compared his plan to the more expensive offers from his opponents and accused them of trying to buy votes.
“We need to continue to make more strategic investments, targeted investments that are sustainable in the long run,” he said. “We are not promising to have billions of dollars in deficits and put these services at risk for the future.”
But at one of his rallies, Tory leader Tim Houston said Rankin and the Liberals had their chance to fix health care and they failed.
“Under Iain Rankin, our health care system has never been worse,” Houston said at a rally with a dozen subway candidates.
“Crisis, broken, on the verge of catastrophe These elections are about finding solutions for young Scots and correcting eight-year-old mistakes in healthcare.”
Houston said what all parties have privately acknowledged is that things seem too close to calling direction on election day.
“Thirty days ago the polls said we would not have a chance,” he said. “It turned out they were wrong. And with one day left, I want you to help us send a clear message to Nova Scotia voters that their vote will make a difference.”
NDP leader Gary Burrill was also trying to send a message Monday: that he and his party are best placed to address the needs of the “real” Nova Scots.
Surrounded by people whose issues and concerns he highlighted during the campaign, Burrill said he had seen interest in increasing the election over the 30 days.
“People are engaged and they are disappointed and they are ready for something better,” he said. “They do not see their problems and do not see their lives at the center of conservative or liberal photography.”
Burrill accused the other parties of not having the same level of commitment as the MDP on issues such as affordable housing, health care, equality and the environment.
“The people who are here with me today, and those we live for, we need these things to happen. And they can happen,” he said. “Your vote has the power to bring us something better.”

