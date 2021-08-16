Golam M. Mathbor, Ph.D., professor at the School of Social Work, has been appointed co-chair of the Social Work Education Council Committee on Global Social Work Education, along with Rebecca L. Thomas, Ph.D. , associate professor and director of the Center for International Studies in Social Work at the University of Connecticut. The Commission for Global Social Work Education works with other international organizations to promote international programs and projects and to develop the international dimension of social work curricula.

Mathbor currently serves on the board of trustees of the American Institute of Studies in Bangladesh and is the author of “Effective Community Participation in Coastal Development.” His research interests include disaster relief and management, international social development and international social work. He has published extensively on disaster relief, community preparedness, social development, coastal zone management, migration, health, economics and international social work education.