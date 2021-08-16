Experiment designed by Rensselaer operating on the International Space Station





16 August 2021 The research aims to study the formation of amyloid fibrils TROY, NY A new experiment aimed at studying the mechanics of amyloid fibrils, a type of accumulation of proteins associated with diseases such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, began today aboard the International Space Station (ISS), led by a team at the Institute Polytechnic Rensselaer. The project was designed by Amir Hirsa, a professor of mechanical, spatial and nuclear engineering at Rensselaer and a member of Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies (CBIS)With Him he was looking for a way to study the dynamics of liquids without interfering with the solid walls of a vessel, which would normally be necessary to hold a fluid being studied on Earth. The concept, which Hirsa calls a ring-cut drop, requires a micro-gravity medium, like the one found in orbit, where only surface tension can hold a drop of liquid together. This will allow researchers to observe the effects of stress on protein in this case: insulin. We were trying to understand this particular form of protein aggregation, Hirsa said. And they were trying to remove the complexity of the nucleation of the wall. The ring-cut computer equipment built by NASA and its contractors, and inspired by the Hirsas concept, includes a syringe that dispenses a large drop of fluid consisting of water and dissolved insulin. Once dispersed, the point falls on a thin stationary ring on one side of the device, and another thin ring on the other side that can be rotated. The rotating ring can be rotated to cut the protein, significantly accelerating the formation of amyloid fibrils. This approach, the researchers said, allows the modeling of processes that take place within the body. One of the big reasons you want to get into microgravity is because, other than bones, there are no really strong interfaces in the human body, said Joe Adam, a postdoctoral researcher at Hirsas Laboratory. The surfaces of your cells, your neurons, and your brain are fluid interfaces. So if we can get a system that has more of those fluid interfaces, it will help us understand the science behind these fibrillation processes. The researchers first tested the concept on board the ISS in the summer of 2019, and have since conducted further field experiments and parabolic flights in order to help NASA engineers make significant improvements to the device. I started some initial models, changing the geometry of physical equipment parts, said Patrick McMackin, a doctoral candidate at the Hirsas lab. From my work, NASA Marshall ended up creating several different possible solutions for the equipment, and that’s what they tested on their parabolic flights. In addition to hardware improvements, the team also reviewed the formula for the insulin protein sample to be tested on the ISS board. This research continues to be done in partnership and with the support of grants from, NASA George C. Marshall Space Flight Center.

