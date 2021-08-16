How the world reacted to the capture of Kabul by the Taliban | Conflict News

Taliban leaders say the war in Afghanistan is over, hours after entering the capital Kabul and shortly after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

The rapid pace of Taliban advance, which came as US and NATO troops continued their almost complete withdrawal, surprised Western governments, which on Monday continued to try to evacuate their diplomats, civilians and some local staff. afgan.

Meanwhile, Afghans in the country’s capital, from whom the Taliban had been ousted 20 years ago, faced an uncertain future as the group’s fighters began roaming the streets on Monday.

So far, the Taliban have vowed to maintain stability in the country and avoid further violence, with spokesman Mohammad Naeem telling Al Jazeera that the type and form of the new government in Afghanistan will become clear soon.

On Sunday evening, more than 60 countries issued a joint statement saying those in power and authority across the country bear responsibility and accountability for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and order. civil.

The statement concludes, The Afghan people deserve to live in security, safety and dignity. We in the international community are ready to help them.

Here are more global reactions since Monday:

Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that the US military failure in Afghanistan offers an opportunity to establish lasting peace in the country.

Washington has in the past accused Iran of providing covert aid to Taliban fighters against US forces. Tehran, which supports an inclusive Afghan government that would include all ethnic groups and sects, has denied this.

“America’s military defeat and withdrawal should become an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in Afghanistan,” Raisi was quoted as saying by state-run Irans TV.

Iran supports efforts to restore stability in Afghanistan and, as a neighboring and brotherly nation, Iran invites all groups in Afghanistan to reach a national agreement.

China

China on Monday said its embassy would remain open in Kabul and expressed readiness to support the country’s reconstruction.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying did not respond directly when asked Monday whether Beijing would recognize the Taliban as the new government, but said China would respect the choice of the Afghan people.

She noted that the Taliban pledged to negotiate the formation of an inclusive Islamic government and to ensure the safety of Afghans and foreign missions.

China, she added, hopes to ensure a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured a visiting delegation of the former Afghan government on Monday that his country will continue to play a role for peace and stability in Afghanistan, according to the foreign ministry.

Former Speaker of the Afghan Parliament Mir Rahman Rahmani led the delegation.

The statement did not refer to the Taliban taking control of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Russia

The Kremlin envoy to Afghanistan said Monday that Moscow will decide whether to recognize the new Taliban government based on its behavior.

Zamir Kabulov told Ekho Moskvy radio station that no one would rush the decision. To know or not to know will depend on the behavior of the new authorities, Kabulov said.

Russia labeled the Taliban a terrorist organization in 2003, but has since hosted several rounds of talks in Afghanistan, most recently in March, involving the group.

United States

US President Joe Biden has not spoken publicly about the situation in Afghanistan since Saturday, when he defended the decision to withdraw troops. He is expected to deliver a speech in the coming days.

On Monday, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the failure of the Afghan military is to blame for the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan.

Sullivan said Biden did not want the U.S. to enter a third decade of conflict in Afghanistan and believed it was time for the Afghan military to defend the country two decades after billions of dollars in U.S. investment and training.

In an interview with CNN late Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. can only work with and recognize a government that respects the fundamental rights of its people and does not harbor terrorists.

European Union

EU foreign ministers will meet for an urgent video conference on Tuesday, top bloc diplomat Josep Borrell announced on Monday.

The meeting will be used to make a first assessment of the situation, Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Afghanistan stands at a crossroads. The safety and well-being of its citizens, as well as international security, are at stake, he said.

UN aid agencies

The UN Humanitarian Aid Coordination Agency says it and its partners are staying and sending people in need, despite a complex security situation in Afghanistan, following the clearing of Taliban forces across the country.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid, or OCHA, said the humanitarian community, both the UN and non-governmental organizations, remains committed to helping people in the country.

OCHA said thousands of internally displaced people who have been identified in recent weeks have received assistance including food, money, health care, water and sanitation.

While the security environment is very complex, humanitarian agencies are staying and providing to people in need, OCHA said.

Germany

The German government has called on the Taliban to show restraint, protect the lives of Afghan people and ensure that the necessary humanitarian aid reaches them.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel also said Monday that Germany is concerned about the fate of individual Afghans, as well as the development of the entire country.

Steffen Seibert said on Monday that these are bitter developments, when we look at them against the background of the multi-year missions of the western community of states.

Qatar

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, speaking in Jordan on Monday, called for stability for the Afghan people.

“There is an international concern about the escalation of events in Afghanistan and we stress the importance of not compromising the security of the Afghan people and the importance of establishing stability in Afghanistan as soon as possible,” he said.

United Kingdom

The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is a failure of the international community, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday, assessing that Western intervention was only a half-done job.

We all know that Afghanistan is not over. “It’s an unfinished problem for the world and the world needs to help it,” he told BBC television.

Wallace later told Sky News Wallace told Sky News he was not on the cards that would be returned.