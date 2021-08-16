International
Five international stories of the week
Editor’s Note: This list is part of a series of The Ball State Daily News that includes five stories from around the world. All summaries are based on stories published byAssociated Presswith
The Taliban are embroiled in the Afghan capital as the government collapses, the death toll from the power earthquake in Haiti rises to 1,297, a former Khmer Rouge official appeals a genocide decision in Cambodia, Trudeau sparks Canadian elections and lava flows from Mount Merapi to Indonesia. the blast makes up five international stories this week.
The Taliban attacked the Afghan capital after the government collapsed
The Taliban took over the Afghan capital on Sunday after the government collapsed and the ousted president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners, signaling the end of a costly two-decade US campaign to retake the country. Heavily armed Taliban fighters marched through the capital and some entered Kabul, the abandoned presidential palace. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman and negotiator, told the Associated Press that the militants would hold talks in the coming days aimed at forming an open, inclusive Islamic government. Earlier, a Taliban official said the group would announce from the palace the restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
The death toll from the energy earthquake in Haiti rises to 1,297
The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti rose to 1,297 on Sunday, a day after the powerful quake turned thousands of structures into rubble and launched franchise rescue efforts ahead of a possible flooding from an approaching storm. Saturday’s quake also left at least 5,700 people injured in the Caribbean country, with thousands more displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes. Survivors in some areas were forced to wait outside amid oppressive heat for help from overcrowded hospitals.
Former Khmer Rouge official appeals decision on genocide in Cambodia
The last living leader from the inner circle of Cambodia’s brutal Khmer Rouge regime will stand trial on Monday as he seeks to overturn his conviction on genocide charges before a lengthy international tribunal. Khieu Samphan, 90, was the former head of state for the Khmer Rouge, the radical communist regime that ruled Cambodia with an iron fist from 1975-1979 and was responsible for the deaths of some 1.7 million people. His defense team is seeking to overturn a 2018 verdict finding him guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, questioning the evidence and arguing there were procedural errors.
Trudeau triggers the Canadian election, voting day September 20th
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked an election Sunday as he seeks to take advantage of Canada which is one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world. Trudeau announced the election would be held on September 20 after visiting the governor-general, who holds a largely ceremonial position representing British Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. Trudeau is seeking to win a majority of seats in Parliament. His Liberal Party failed to achieve that two years ago and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. The election comes as Canada experiences a new wave of COVID-19 cases, triggered by the delta variant of the coronavirus. Trudeau called it the fourth wave among unvaccinated people.
Lava flows from Indonesia’s Merapi Mountain in new eruption
Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted on Monday with its largest lava flow per month, sending a lava river and gas clouds pouring 3.5 kilometers (more than 2 miles) down its slopes on the densely populated island of Java. The roaring sound could be heard several miles away when Mount Merapi erupted, sending hot ash 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet) into the sky. Ash covered nearby towns, but long-established evacuation orders are being placed near the volcano and no casualties have been reported. It was the largest lava flow in Merapis since authorities raised the risk level last November, said Hanik Humaida, head of the Yogyakarta Volcanology and Geological Mitigation Center.
