Democrats struggle with Afghanistan consequences after Biden administration ignored their earlier warnings

“These last few days have been difficult to work out, and not because the Taliban’s progress has been astonishing,” said Republican Chrissy Houlahan, a Democratic veteran and Pennsylvania Air Force. “In fact, the opposite. We sounded the alarm and our terrible warnings fell on deaf ears.”

For some Democrats, silence has been the best course of action. Many have not issued statements since the Taliban attacked Kabul over the weekend and took power after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ousted the country.

Republicans have launched a barrage of criticism of Biden over the collapse in Afghanistan, accusing the Taliban of taking power as a stain on his presidency – and that it will have political consequences that will worsen in next year’s midterm elections. While many Republicans ignored the push of former President Donald Trump for an even quicker withdrawal when he was President, they have argued that Biden deserves blame for the way the withdrawal of American forces was carried out.

Democrats have defended Biden’s decision, arguing that the rapid decline of the Afghan military underscored the fact that the government is likely to fall despite the US military withdrawal. Several Democrats and senior Biden officials have blamed the Trump administration for withdrawal talks with the Taliban that preceded Biden’s decision to end the withdrawal. During an informative talk with Republicans and Democrats Sunday, senior U.S. security officials also noted the failure of the Afghan military, which surrendered in many countries long before the U.S. predicted.

However, Biden did not deviate from his position, saying in a speech Monday that “I fully stand behind my decision.”

“I can not and will not ask our troops to fight endlessly in another country’s civil war,” Biden said.

Ahead of Biden’s speech, the White House tried to put Democrats on the same page, releasing a series of talk points on the Hill.

Some of the White House interview points taken by CNN also contradict the reality on the ground, such as the suggestion that “many Afghans who were granted visas to come to the US chose to stay in their home country, still hopeful “Biden reiterated the line in his speech, although many Afghans have been waiting years for visa approval.

“Anyone who writes obscene words to speak should enter the visa line,” Tom Tominowski, a Democrat from New Jersey, told CNN in an interview Monday.

Malinowski has long argued against military withdrawal from the country, warning that US strategic assistance has been essential to Afghan forces on the ground.

At least one senior Democrat on Monday called for an investigation into why the Biden administration was unprepared for the events that took place on the ground in Afghanistan.

“I hope to work with other jurisdictional committees to ask difficult but necessary questions as to why we were not better prepared for a worst-case scenario involving such a rapid and total collapse of the Afghan government and forces. security, “said Senate Intelligence Chairman Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said in a statement. “We owe those answers to the American people and to all those who served and sacrificed so much.”

Lawmakers say the administration has acted too slowly to evacuate Afghans

At this point, Democrats on Capitol Hill are trying to help coordinate the rescue of Afghan translators and others who have assisted U.S. forces over the past two decades.

The issue is what became the focus of much of Capitol Hill long before the weekend events. Lawmakers on both sides have prayed with the administration since Biden’s withdrawal was announced to speed up the process and remove bureaucratic hurdles to evacuate Afghans through the US Special Immigrant Visa program.

Now, many lawmakers fear it is too late to help Afghans who helped the U.S. get rid of the Taliban.

One of those lawmakers, Republican Andy Kim, a Democrat from New Jersey, created a separate email for voters and others to contact his staff about translators and others who are stranded in Afghanistan right now.

He is not alone.

Other congressional offices, including Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, have contacted the State Department to provide lists of vulnerable Afghans who need to be evacuated.

Since Biden announced that the United States would leave Afghanistan by September 11, Republican Democrat Seth Moulton, a Navy veteran, has raised the alarm and announced that the Biden administration must act quickly to get American allies out of Afghanistan. In June, a group of 21 lawmakers called on Biden to speed up the visa process in order to ensure that US Afghan allies can be safely evacuated.

In the months following Biden’s announcement, Moulton helped create a plan for how to evacuate US allies and their families from Afghanistan, but told CNN when he tried to share it with the White House, he was met with “silence.”

“I made it clear that the program (Special Immigration Visa) was not enough. No matter how much we extended what was needed it was an immediate evacuation. And that has been my very clear call to the administration for a few months now, “Moulton told CNN. “You have to evacuate our allies. Order the documents after you get these heroes to safety. And they did not address that call.”

Both the Chambers and the Senate have enacted specific legislation in recent months to help expand and expedite the visa process, and the White House launched an operation last month to support flights for Afghans eligible for visas. The last additional security bill on the Capitol included $ 1 billion in funding for the evacuation of Afghans.

The first group of translators and interpreters to assist U.S. troops in Afghanistan arrived in the U.S. in late July, traveling to Fort Lee, Virginia. But as the Taliban quickly took control of the country, the U.S. has evacuated only a fraction of the 20,000 Special Immigrant Visa applicants who are still in line.

Promises to keep

Many Democrats have focused their statements in recent days on the importance of the Biden administration to keep the promises made to the Afghans who helped the U.S. military and evacuated them safely.

Some have approached Biden’s decision directly to stick to his withdrawal plans, such as Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy. “I firmly believe that President Biden made the right decision by standing by the Trump administration’s decision to bring our troops home and end the longest war in our nation’s history,” said Murphy, who added that the U.S. priority should be to evacuate as many Afghans as possible.

House Foreign Affairs Chief Gregory Meeks, a New York Democrat, said in a statement Sunday that the Taliban’s rapid advance was “disappointing,” but added that it was “very clear that Taliban advance was ultimately inevitable.” at least without a commitment to raise tens of thousands of American troops in an unknown space of time. “

It is not yet clear what the impact of Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan will be. Repuben Ruben Gallego, a naval veteran who served in Iraq, said on Twitter on Sunday that a “holy alliance” in Washington held the war. “Afghanistan will always collapse,” he said. “Keeping Afghanistan low profile stopped many, including Congress, from looking institutionally at how weak it was and demanding tough reforms or a faster exit.”

But Gallego also noted the political reality he was seeing at home: “What I am feeling and thinking about the situation in Afghanistan, I can never adapt to Twitter. But one thing that is definitely coming out is that I have not gotten one. such a constituent call for him and my district has a large veteran population “.