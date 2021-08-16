The wildfire destroys homes and holiday properties near Kelowna

CENTRAL OKANAGAN (NEWS 1130) – More structures have been lost to rising fires burning in Christ, this time near Lake Okanagan.

At least 60 properties in the Killiney area, north of West Kelowna, were damaged overnight Sunday.

Many of the missing structures are holiday homes and properties, as well as some rural buildings.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations say drought conditions and strong winds increased the action of the fire in the White Rock Lake Fire, which is burning northwest of the beach side community.

This fire must have had so much force that it had moved so fast that it caused so much destruction. The houses are lost, the shop is gone and the fire is showing no signs of slowing down. Farewell to my homeland as I have always known ????????#okib #zjarre #widesideisthebestside – Kelsie Kilawna (Marchand) (@kelsiemarchand) 16 August 2021

This is not the first time properties have been lost to this fire. The White Rock Lake fire damaged properties in Monte Lake, Westwold and Lake Bouleau areas between Kamloops and Vernon in early August.

The full extent of the recent damage is unclear at the moment. Okanagan Central Emergency Services say the area was under an evacuation order and many people had been out of their homes for weeks, so there were no reports of any injuries or casualties.

It smells a lot and does not look good this afternoon. I can see the fire ahead towards Killiney and Fintry Beach from my parents place, plus the main smoke dust from where it burns further north. ???? pic.twitter.com/B4nWR5iAfx – Regan Eby (@monksandbones) August 15, 2021

BC Wildfire services say that due to the significant fire activity on Sunday, they are now re-evaluating the control lines.

“Overnight teams reorganized and dispersed to work on targets at OKIB in the Six Mile area and in the southern part of the fire along Lake Okanagan near Fintry Park / Ewing. There was widespread and significant structural impact along Westside Road last night. ” BC The Black Fire Service saidwith

At a conference Monday afternoon, Public Safety Secretary Mike Farnworth is urging people not to travel to any fire zones.

“This is not the time to visit or travel, for those living in the region. We are not asking you to leave, but [get] ready to go if you are under an evacuation alarm and this changes to an evacuation order. “

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to NEWS 1130 that Prime Minister John Horgan is on holiday in Atlantic Canada.

When asked what kind of message the British Columbians send to the fire zones, Farnworth defended the prime minister’s decision to be out of the province.

“Our Prime Minister has been in full solidarity with all the people of British Columbia, regardless of whether they have been affected by the fires, or if they are fighting fires on the ground, every day,” he added, adding that the Prime Minister is informed of the fire situation every day.

South of that fire, the fire on Mount Law near West Kelowna, also damaged several properties according to early reports. But how much is not defined.

The fire is burning north of Highway 97C, southwest of the Glenrosa neighborhood in West Kelowna.

“Due to evolving conditions, the crews have not been able to complete a full damage assessment of the structure,” he said. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations tha online.

Evacuation orders and alarms are in effect for some neighborhoods in Okanagan. https://www.cordemergency.ca/map

Evacuees can be pre-registered with Registration and Evacuation Assistance. The Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception center is open until 6 pm on 1480 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna.

Killiney Beach Coast has been closed as a result of the fire and ships are being asked to evacuate areas of Lake Okanagan to allow air tanks and helicopters to operate.

There are several evacuation orders and warnings in force, exacerbated as major highways inside and outside Okanagan have also been affected by fires.

Highway 97 near Westside Rd has been closed as a result of wildfire according to Drive BC. The motorway is also close to Falkland.

PLEASE RETWEET (photo by #Coquihalla last night)

Prepare for highway closure due to #BCWildfires – we may need to take action with limited notice.

Avoid non-essential trips to / within the affected areas to avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes: https://t.co/QKhf3bl9Cl pic.twitter.com/ZUyhpE2AXe – Transport before Christ (@TranBC) 16 August 2021

Many evacuees have been forced to stay with family and friends, but getting to their destination has become more difficult due to the closure of the main highway between Hope and Merritt.

Drive BC says Highway 5 is closed and more highway closures could come as wildfires continue to burn out of control.

For the latest on road conditions head over drivebc.ca

With files from Martin MacMahon