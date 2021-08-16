Connect with us

International

The wildfire destroys homes and holiday properties near Kelowna

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


CENTRAL OKANAGAN (NEWS 1130) – More structures have been lost to rising fires burning in Christ, this time near Lake Okanagan.

At least 60 properties in the Killiney area, north of West Kelowna, were damaged overnight Sunday.

Many of the missing structures are holiday homes and properties, as well as some rural buildings.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations say drought conditions and strong winds increased the action of the fire in the White Rock Lake Fire, which is burning northwest of the beach side community.

This is not the first time properties have been lost to this fire. The White Rock Lake fire damaged properties in Monte Lake, Westwold and Lake Bouleau areas between Kamloops and Vernon in early August.

The full extent of the recent damage is unclear at the moment. Okanagan Central Emergency Services say the area was under an evacuation order and many people had been out of their homes for weeks, so there were no reports of any injuries or casualties.

BC Wildfire services say that due to the significant fire activity on Sunday, they are now re-evaluating the control lines.

“Overnight teams reorganized and dispersed to work on targets at OKIB in the Six Mile area and in the southern part of the fire along Lake Okanagan near Fintry Park / Ewing. There was widespread and significant structural impact along Westside Road last night. ” BC The Black Fire Service saidwith

Related articles:

At a conference Monday afternoon, Public Safety Secretary Mike Farnworth is urging people not to travel to any fire zones.

“This is not the time to visit or travel, for those living in the region. We are not asking you to leave, but [get] ready to go if you are under an evacuation alarm and this changes to an evacuation order. “

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to NEWS 1130 that Prime Minister John Horgan is on holiday in Atlantic Canada.

When asked what kind of message the British Columbians send to the fire zones, Farnworth defended the prime minister’s decision to be out of the province.

“Our Prime Minister has been in full solidarity with all the people of British Columbia, regardless of whether they have been affected by the fires, or if they are fighting fires on the ground, every day,” he added, adding that the Prime Minister is informed of the fire situation every day.

South of that fire, the fire on Mount Law near West Kelowna, also damaged several properties according to early reports. But how much is not defined.

The fire is burning north of Highway 97C, southwest of the Glenrosa neighborhood in West Kelowna.

“Due to evolving conditions, the crews have not been able to complete a full damage assessment of the structure,” he said. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations tha online.

Evacuation orders and alarms are in effect for some neighborhoods in Okanagan. https://www.cordemergency.ca/map

Evacuees can be pre-registered with Registration and Evacuation Assistance. The Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception center is open until 6 pm on 1480 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna.

Killiney Beach Coast has been closed as a result of the fire and ships are being asked to evacuate areas of Lake Okanagan to allow air tanks and helicopters to operate.

There are several evacuation orders and warnings in force, exacerbated as major highways inside and outside Okanagan have also been affected by fires.

Highway 97 near Westside Rd has been closed as a result of wildfire according to Drive BC. The motorway is also close to Falkland.

Many evacuees have been forced to stay with family and friends, but getting to their destination has become more difficult due to the closure of the main highway between Hope and Merritt.

Drive BC says Highway 5 is closed and more highway closures could come as wildfires continue to burn out of control.

For the latest on road conditions head over drivebc.ca

With files from Martin MacMahon

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.citynews1130.com/2021/08/16/wildfire-destroys-properties-near-kelowna/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: