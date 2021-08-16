Egypt rushes to build public housing for new capital workers





BADR CITY, Egypt (Reuters) – Just outside a new capital in the desert east of Cairo, the Egyptian government is vying to prepare new homes for thousands of mid-level civil servants expected to move into the city. Egypt has turned to private developers to build more costly housing districts within the magnificent new capital, which has been created for more than six million people to live on over 168 square kilometers beyond Cairo’s outer border. The city is the most prominent of a series of mega-projects and infrastructure schemes pursued here by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has said that its opening scheduled for later this year would mark the birth of a new republic. Although government ministries are mostly full here, other areas of the new city and transport links are still under construction. Some Egyptians worry that it will be inaccessible and unaffordable for them. The government began building public housing in the town of Badr, near the borders of the new capitals, before the arrival of the first civil servants, officials told reporters on a tour of the country on Monday. On Saturday, Sisi inaugurated 9,024 housing units in the first phase already completed. Another 4,704 units are under construction in a second phase. The accommodation is ready. Not only housing, but also infrastructure, electricity, water, gas, telephones, internet, told reporters Ammar Mandour, head of the Badr City Development Authority. The spacious public housing complex in the city of Badr consists of uniform six-storey apartment blocks, with four apartments on each floor. Many of them were covered with banners the height of the buildings and carried the picture of the president. The decision to initiate the transfer of employees is sovereign and political. The moment employees are transferred to the new capital, we are ready, Mandour said. The government at the end of last year began construction of public housing within the capital itself, said Abdul Muttalib Mamdouh, deputy head of the state Authority for New Urban Communities. We started with 100,000 units. If we multiply it by four people in a family, that means we have housing for 400,000 people today, he said, adding that the distribution of the first units would start in December. Editing by Aidan Lewis and Mike Collett-White

