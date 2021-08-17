



Experienced prosecutors Julius Bodie and Frank Xue are also joining as part of this DC-based team WASBINGTON, DCWomble Bond Dickinson (USA) LLP has strengthened its global business and cross-border trade practices with the addition of veteran attorneys Alan Enlen AND John ScannapiecoThey join the firm as partners in the Womble Bond office Dickinsons Washington, DC. Also, experienced collaborators Julius Bodie AND Frank Xue are coming to Womble Bond Dickinson as part of this team. Enslen and Scannapieco guide clients in international trade strategies, foreign direct investment, cross-border transactions and the resolution of global trade disputes, as well as regulatory compliance and government investigations into international trade. Regulatory and team compliance services include advising clients on all aspects of export controls, embargo / trade sanctions programs, CFIUS / national security reviews, customs and import regulations, and global anti-corruption laws, as well as requirements. unbundled foreign boycott, industrial safety protocols and opportunities under free trade agreements. The team also advises US and international clients engaged in cross-border transactions, including, foreign direct investment, asset buying and selling, mergers and acquisitions, and the negotiation and drafting of cross-border contracts and trade agreements worldwide, including the United States. United States, Central and South America, Europe and Asia. The team also helps local and international clients address supply chain issues and challenges. The team also has considerable experience in managing and coordinating global projects on behalf of domestic and international clients, including multi-jurisdictional diligence, corporate affairs, employment and securities. Moreover, the team has special experience in running companies doing business in Asia and with Asian companies. Enslen brings more than 23 years of international trade representation to Womble Bond Dickinson, with a particular emphasis on exports of defense technology and aerospace. In addition to his legal career, he served as a U.S. Army officer, including as an infantry and special forces officer (Green Beret). Scannapieco has more than 30 years of experience in global business matters. He serves as Honorary Consul from the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland in Tennessee, and sits on the boards of many cross-border trade and business organizations, including the Nashville Chamber of Commerce International Business Council, Tennessee County Export Council, American Japanese Tennessee Society (former Chair), Tennessee Council on World Affairs, and Belmont University Center for International Business. The bodies’ experience includes identifying import / export licensing strategies, advising on global anti-corruption compliance, and advising on the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) economic sanctions programs. His regulatory practice includes client representation in the Department of Commerce, the Department of Homeland Security, and the compliance of the Department of State. Xue has particular experience advising Chinese companies that are thinking of an American strategy or that are currently doing business in the US or with US-based businesses. It guides these clients in foreign direct investment, M&A, private equity / entrepreneurship, corporate structuring and governance, commercial contracts, labor and employment, immigration, and nonprofit affairs in the United States. They come to Womble Bond Dickinson from Baker Donelson, where Enslen led the International Trade and National Security firms and Scannapieco led the Global Business Team.

