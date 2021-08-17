



In Javier Mackeys’ second deployment in Afghanistan, one of his friends was shot in an ambush and bled to death in his arms. He saw high-ranking Afghan officers selling equipment for personal gain and Afghan troops fleeing firefighting. And he began to wonder what the United States could actually achieve by sending thousands of troops to a distant land that seemed to have never known peace. It was in 2008. Mr. Mackey, an Army Special Forces soldier stationed there five more times, was shot twice and, he said, became more cynical on each trip, until he decided that the only reasonable thing for the United States to do was to cut her losses and walk away. Even so, seeing the rapid and chaotic collapse of the Afghan government in recent days hit it with the intensity of a bomb blast.

Her aching pain I thought I was used to, said Mr. Mackey, who retired as a sergeant in first grade in 2018 and now lives in Florida. I sacrificed a lot, I saw death every year. And the guys I served with, we knew it would probably end that way. But to see it end in chaos, it angers us. After everything we gave, I wish there was a way to leave with honor.

In the 20 years that the U.S. military has been in Afghanistan, more than 775,000 American troops have been stationed there, at city air bases and sandbag posts on lonely mountain peaks. As the Taliban got involved in Kabul on Sunday, wiping out any gains made, the veterans said in interviews that they looked on with a shocking mix of sadness, anger and relief. Some were grateful that the involvement of the Americans in the country seemed to have ended, but they were also shocked that the progress made successfully was wasted. Others were scared for Afghan friends left behind. In interviews, text messages and on Facebook, men and women who spent decades collectively in Afghanistan said they were angry that despite a retreat that has lasted for years, the United States could not manage to leave the country with more dignity. Anxiety can be particularly crude because veterans often worked side by side with Afghans during years of nation-building efforts, and now in that collapsing nation they see the individual faces of friends gripped by anarchy. My heart is broken for the Afghan people, said Ginger Wallace, a retired Air Force colonel who in 2012 oversaw a program that retrained low-level Taliban fighters to clear landmines and work in other jobs that offered an alternative to combat.

At the time, she thought that efforts to stabilize Afghanistan were successful and that American troops would one day leave the country in a better place. But her optimism slowly waned as the Taliban gained ground.

Heartbreaking hail, absolutely. I hate to see how it ends like this, but you do not know what else we could have done, she said in an interview from her home in Louisville, Ky.Are we expecting members of the American service to stay and fight the Taliban when the Afghan Army will not? Ms. Wallace met her husband, Janet Holliday, while she was stationed in Afghanistan. The two normally watch the news every morning, but on Monday, as scenes of chaos unfolded at Kabul airport, Ms. Holliday, a retired army colonel, switched to the Channel One. Updated August 16, 2021, 5:55 AM ET It was very difficult to see, Ms. Holliday said, justifying herself after being upset. I just can’t help but think what a loss it is. I can not allow myself to think how after all that blood and treasure, it ends like this. More than with other wars in the history of nations, Americans have been largely isolated from the fighting in Afghanistan. There was no draft or mass mobilization. Less than 1 percent of the nation served, and a disproportionate number of troops came from rural areas in the South and West, away from the countries of power. But veterans have said in interviews over the years that they were clear about the challenges posed by the war, perhaps more so than the rest of the nation. They saw firsthand the deeply rooted traditional cultures, tribal allegiance, and endemic corruption that continually hampered American efforts.

Mr Mackey agreed with President Bidens’ decision to step down, but thought the way it was done was a slander and unprofessional. We are trained to have unforeseen circumstances. The way he was treated was simply irresponsible, Mr Mackey said. We did not want to have another Vietnam, we wanted to do better.

Jake Wood was a 25-year-old naval sniper stationed in a forgotten corner of Afghanistan in 2008 when he began to see how many days there were between the optimistic statements of senior US leaders and the reality of serving Afghans on the ground. The villagers in the center of Sangin district, where he ran a post, appeared to have little allegiance to the Afghan government in Kabul or the American vision of democracy. We had no idea what our mission was, not even then, said Mr. Wood, who now runs the volunteer team of nationwide Team Rubicon veterans. Were we trying to defeat the Taliban? Were we building a nation? I do not think we knew. The Afghans he served seem to have acknowledged insecurity with a tired foreign fatalism about the young Marines. At one point over small cups of tea, he said, he spoke to a young Afghan he served, who said Afghanistan only knows war, and when the American war is over, another would come.

He told me that maybe the Americans would come back, Mr. Wood said. Then he remembered the Afghan saying, But if you do, I can not tell you if you are friends or enemies. Mr Wood said the veterans he has been in contact with feel a mixture of sadness and rage watching Kabul fall: sadness that the folly that seemed so evident in its ranks took years and thousands of lives for top leaders to acknowledge; the rage that the result of that ignorance and pride was appearing on cable television in a way that would tarnish the reputation of the nation and the hundreds of thousands of troops that fought. We knew we were losing the war, he said. But now we are losing it live on TV in front of the rest of the world. This is what is very difficult.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/16/us/afghanistan-us-troops-veterans.html

