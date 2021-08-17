Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County





LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Monday that 112 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County. Over the weekend, 216 cases were reported. This brought the total community to 33,653. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 253. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 80 to 64 from Lancaster County (7 in fans) and 16 from other communities (3 in fans) Dial Risk: Yellow, moderate increase in the prevalence and impact of COVID-19 in the community Administered vaccinations (aim of vaccination is 75%): Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 190,479

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 177,195

Residents aged 16 and over who are fully vaccinated: 69.2% Vaccinations: Progress in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts has a positive impact on our community. The more people who are vaccinated, the less likely it is that the virus and its variants will spread. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It provides protection against the virus, prevents serious diseases and saves lives. Residents aged 12 and over are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can register and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.govWith Residents can also find a local pharmacy that offers vaccinations at vaksinat.gov or by sending their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have internet access or who need help with registration or planning can call the Lincoln-Lancaster County Department of Health (LLCHD) hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; welcome walks in all countries): Wednesday, Aug. 18, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 O St. first and second dose

Friday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD first and second dose Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com AND CHIHealth.comWith Testing is available from: Bryan Health: Testing is available without an appointment at the three Bryan Emergency Care locations, 7501 S. Route 27; 5901 N. 27th Street; and 4333 S. 86th St. To check the waiting time, call 402-481-6343.

CHI Health: Ongoing testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For in-car testing, virtual emergency care is available 24/7 at Ongoing testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For in-car testing, virtual emergency care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to talk to a provider and schedule a test appointment.

Nomi Health: Machine testing is now open at Gateway Mall from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meetings are not required, but people are encouraged to register in advance by visiting Machine testing is now open at Gateway Mall from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meetings are not required, but people are encouraged to register in advance by visiting testimi.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens and other offices of healthcare providers and emergency care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or uninsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to connect to test sources. For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006. Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

