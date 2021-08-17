Newsgroups seek to protect journalists in Afghanistan

NEW YORK – The rapid Taliban invasion of Afghanistan has news organizations that simultaneously try to cover history, protect journalists and their families, and help the people who have worked for them for the past two decades.

Videos of chaotic scenes from Kabul airport were frequently repeated during Monday’s fast-paced history news reports, which President Joe Biden addressed in a speech to the nation.

CNN reporter Clarissa Ward, in an interview from Afghanistan, said some Taliban fighters she spoke to were also surprised by the speed with which the country fell.

“I do not think they ever doubted they would win,” she told The Associated Press. But I do not think they predicted it would happen so soon.

Ward’s reports from the streets of Kabul illustrated uncertainty about the country’s future. At one point, she noted that the Taliban had given her permission for CNN to film a report, but she was asked to stand aside because I am a woman. She adjusted her attire to reflect the take on the most conservative cultural forces, wearing a tighter head covering her hair.

News organizations were constantly assessing security needs: At one point NBC News’ Richard Engel said the network had been moved from his office to a safer location. CBS News’ Roxana Saberi reported from her CBS hotel room this Monday morning because the facility was closing.

On Monday, Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan sent an urgent request for assistance to the Biden administration on behalf of more than 200 journalists, support staff and families of people who worked for the Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. For security reasons, they wanted to be transported by civilians to the military side of Kabul airport.

In a memo, AG Sulzberger, chairman and publisher of The New York Times, said developments had created an uncertain and rapidly changing situation.

I want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to get rid of our staff, ex-staff and their families as soon as possible, Sulzberger said in an extensive company memo.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said it had received requests from 475 journalists in Afghanistan who work for local and international news organizations to help them leave the country, said Maria Salazar-Ferro, the organisation’s director of emergencies.

CPJ is working with the U.S. military, along with governments in Canada, France, Germany and Britain, to find landing sites for some of these journalists and their families, she said. But for most of Monday, no planes were leaving Kabul.

She said she had heard two reports of Taliban soldiers going home looking for an Afghan journalist. “She is advising journalists to leave the country, but with flights banned, now the best advice is to stay in the country and wait to see how the situation develops,” she said.

News organizations, many of which work together, are making daily decisions about where journalists should be placed for security reasons. For example, the Associated Press has two staff members who have left with their families and are reporting remotely from Turkey, but others who are staying in the country.

The most important thing in any task is the safety of our team and we take it extremely seriously, said CNN’s Ward. We are always appreciating and appreciating, but for now we think this is a really important story and we want to keep telling it.

Ward, working in the country alongside another CNN reporter, Nick Paton Walsh, said her biggest concern right now is for Afghan journalists.

Safety is always a concern for journalists in volatile countries. The added element in Afghanistan now, as it once was in Iraq, is the safety of people not just journalists, but drivers, translators and others who helped news organizations at various points in the 20 years the United States has fought in the country. The AP is seeking visas for what could reach hundreds of people, including current and former staff, independent professionals and their families.

Definitely a moral duty, said Ian Phillips, AP vice president for international news. They may not work for us now, but they worked for us in difficult years.

The AP also asked the Biden administration on Monday for help to allow more commercial flights to land in Kabul and allow access to the military side of the airport for charter flights transporting journalists, support staff and their families leaving the country.

Many of the former employees are concerned about their safety, and some are also concerned about what the economic future means for their country with the Taliban in control, said Kathy Gannon, AP news director for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

I think people do not realize how difficult decisions there are really difficult decisions, Gannon said.

CPJ’s Salazar-Ferro said she was concerned about a black hole in the news in Afghanistan with so many journalists seeking to leave. But partly with the help of social media, there are other ways to put out news that did not necessarily exist when the war started.

An Indian journalist, Sudhir Chaudhary, posted a video that was often used showing people trying to hold a cargo plane while traveling by taxi on the runway.

Project Fuller, a non-profit newsroom dedicated to women reporting, maintained a steady stream of social media posts. They included a photo of men in Kabul painting on portraits of women on the side of a building, and contributor Zahra Yusufi, who wrote on Twitter that my sister and friends in Kabul say as they were rushing home today, people shouted at them , the Taliban are coming for you! The Taliban are here to discipline you!

It is simply not safe for journalists to stay there now, Salazar-Ferro said, especially women journalists.