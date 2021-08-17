The White House sought to protect journalists at Kabul airport





Men attempt to enter Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. Stringer | Reuters Publishers of three major American newspapers asked President Joe Biden on Monday to help their fellow Afghan journalists evacuate Afghanistan. The demands from The New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal came after they begged the White House to safely transfer more than 200 journalists and newspaper-related people who are “at risk” at Kabul airport. Post publisher Fred Ryan urged national security adviser Jake Sullivan in an email “urgent request” that they be relocated from the civilian side of Hamid Karzai International Airport “to the military side where they can be safe while awaiting evacuation flights”. “They are currently in danger and need the US government to bring them to safety,” Ryan wrote in the email, which he said he was writing on behalf of the three newspapers. Afghan people sit while waiting to leave Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after an astonishingly quick end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war, as thousands of people mobilized the city airport trying to get away from the group’s scary brand fearsome of the group’s Islamic rule. with Deputy Kohsar AFP | Getty Images Ryan wrote that there are 204 journalists, support staff and family members from the three newspapers that are stuck on the civilian side of the airport. Later Monday, Ryan, Times Publisher AG Sulzberger and Journal Publisher Almar Latour sent Biden a joint letter asking him to help bring out Afghan colleagues linked to newspapers abroad. “For the past twenty years, our brave Afghan colleagues have worked tirelessly to help The New York Times, the Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal share news and information from the region with the global public,” the letter said. “Now, those colleagues and their families are trapped in Kabul, their lives in danger.” “As employers, we are seeking support for our colleagues and as journalists were seeking a clear signal that the government will stand behind the free press,” the publisher writes. “In this light, we urge the US government to move urgently and take the three concrete steps needed to protect their security.” The letter specifically asked Biden to give his Afghan counterparts “facilitated and protected access to the US-controlled airport;” “safe passage through a protected access port at the airport;” and “facilitated the movement of air abroad.” Thousands of Afghans filled the airport slab on Monday after the Taliban invaded the capital, Kabul. Kamal Alam, a senior non-resident contributor to the Atlantic Council and senior adviser to the Massoud Foundation, told CNBC, “No one can really leave.” “If you do not have a visa or passport, you will not go,” said Alam, who is stranded in Afghanistan. CNBC Policy Read more from CNBC political coverage:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/16/afghanistan-white-house-asked-to-protect-journalists-at-kabul-airport.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos