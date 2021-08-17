International
COVID-19 latest news: New South Wales registers 452 cases, Victoria reports 24 during Melbourne extended blockade
It’s another big day of coronavirus news across Australia, so let’s quickly bring you what you need to know.
This story will be updated frequently during the day as the news unfolds.
NSW registers 452 new local cases, one death
Here is how today’s statistics break down:
- 129 were related to a known case or group
- The sources of 323 others are still being investigated
- 30 cases were infectious in the community
- 24 were in isolation for part of their infectious period
- The isolation status of 297 remains under investigation
Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said 75 percent of state cases were among people under 40.
“That’s why those extra blows we get from the Commonwealth will be put directly on the arms of 16- to 39-year-olds in troubled areas of local government,” she said.
The prime minister also warned that September and October, before vaccination targets are met, “will be our most challenging months”.
152,000 tests were performed yesterday.
A woman in her 70s died of COVID-19 at Westmead Hospital. She was not vaccinated.
There have now been 5.2 million vaccines across the state.
Read the story.
Business lobby groups and unions continue to push for forced strikes
Business lobby groups and unions are meeting today with the federal government to discuss the spread of vaccines and rules about making strikes mandatory.
The unions will use the meeting to postpone again for paid vaccination permits to cover workers after their first and second doses.
A sharp issue to be discussed is whether businesses should force or simply encourage their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
A number of industry groups have called for more clarity about what they can do legally, and some are pushing for government guarantees that they will not face legal action if they demand that staff be vaccinated.
Victoria has registered 24 new cases of coronavirus acquired in the country
Here is how today’s statistics break down:
- 21 of the cases are related to known explosions
- 14 were in isolation throughout their infectious period
- 31,519 tests were performed
- 25,741 vaccines were administered.
We look forward to hearing more from the Victorian authorities later today.
Read the story.
Queensland registered a new case of home quarantine
A new local case of COVID-19 is associated with Indooroopillycluster and in home isolation. A case was also discovered in the hotel quarantine.
More than 14,000 vaccines were given over the past day in Queensland and more than 10,000 tests performed.
Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk also announced that the postponed public holiday Ekka will now be held on October 29th.
The government hopes the long weekend will help the ailing tourism industry in the south-east.
Read the story.
NT begins its three-day premature blockade
And aboriginal health groups say they are concerned about the possible spread of the virus to remote communities.
The new 72-hour block was ignited after a man in his 30s returned a positive result after entering the NT. It was a recent international arrival, which spent 14 days in quarantine at the Sydney hotel, but turned out to be negative when he left.
He spent a few days in Darwin before driving to Katherine on Sunday, visiting the busy Woolworths area of the city and checking out the Knotts Crossing resort.
Katherine is a major hub for remote community service residents.
Read the story.
The list of Canberra exhibition sites has grown to more than 100
Additional places of exposure for close contacts include the F45 Barton Training on the mornings of Tuesday, August 10, Wednesday, August 11, and Thursday, August 12, and two Club Lime gyms, one in Mason on the afternoon of August 9 and one in Gungahlin on the morning of August 11th.
More bars in downtown Canberra have also been added to the list, with the Civic Pub visited by a positive occasion on the afternoon of August 9th.
ACT registered 19 new cases won locally by COVID-19 yesterday and extended its block for two weeks until at least September 2nd.
Authorities warned residents that they should expect more cases in the coming days.
You can see the full list of exhibits in this story here.
No new COVID-19 cases in Tasmania
No cases were detected in Tasmania as of 6pm last night from 638 tests.
Tasmania Public Health is expected to provide an update on the state border with Queensland later today.
States from which we have not yet heard
We will update the story as we receive more updates. We have not yet heard from:
South Australia: Which closed its borders to travelers from several Northern Territory LGAs.
Western Australia: Which as of today, has designated New South Wales a high risk state. This means that anyone given an exemption to enter the state by the WA will have to show that they have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Now, let’s get into the international coronavirus news.
New York City will begin looking for evidence of vaccination in public places
New Yorkers will have to prove they have been vaccinated if they want to eat at an in-house restaurant, work out in a gym or stroll through a museum.
The list of public facilities expanded on Monday as Mayor Bill de Blasio moved forward with an unprecedented move from the U.S. largest city to push more people to be vaccinated and control a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the economy and daily life. of people With
As the new requirement takes effect on Tuesday (local time), implementation will not begin until September 13, to give the public and employees more time to get at least the first hit required.
Serbia will start administering third, or booster, doses of vaccines
Serbs will receive booster doses if at least six months have passed since their last strike.
The Balkan country is facing an increase in infections, with an average of more than 900 cases per day last week due to the Delta variant. More than half of its population of about 7 million has been vaccinated.
Initially, health authorities will contact people with weakened immune systems, the elderly, medical workers, and those whose jobs require frequent travel.
The form is being uploaded …
ABC / tela
