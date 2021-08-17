Within Biden’s challenging response in Afghanistan



At a time when images of desperate Afghans captured by US warplanes began flying out of Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had admitted to his aides that he had no choice but to end his stay at Camp David to returned to the White House.

He had faced calls, even from his political allies, to speak out against Afghanistan’s downfall to the Taliban. His top aides had begun to publicly acknowledge that they were suddenly caught up in the speed with which the Afghan army would collapse, but they wanted the situation in Kabul to stabilize before Biden addressed the nation. His words from the beginning of this summer describing a takeover by the Taliban as impossible were aggravating the feeling of a badly caught commander-in-chief.

During the announcements, the President asked his team how they could have mistakenly judged the time it would take to bring down the Afghan army, according to people familiar with the matter. He has also expressed concern about the failure of Ashraf Ghani, the ousted Afghan president, who ousted the country on Sunday, to stick to the plan he presented at the Oval Office in June to prevent the Taliban from taking major cities.

Throughout the weekend, Biden had stood at the presidential retreat, receiving announcements on screens or on the phone while sitting alone at the conference table. Councilors gathered separately to discuss when and how he should handle the situation. When he returned to the White House at noon Monday, many of his aides assumed he would at least spend the night.

Almost as soon as Biden arrived in Washington, word came that his stay at the executive residence would be short. After his 18-minute speech, Biden set off again toward the mountains.

As advisers worked feverishly Monday to calibrate the Presidents’ speech, there was far less concern about predictable criticism from Republicans than about how Bidens’s words and calculations over the past few months had been so wrong. The episode puts in sharp relief two of Bidens’s most prominent political traits: A stubborn defensive belt and a stern confidence in his decision-making that leaves little room for a second assumption.

These features led to a challenging air hanging over the White House on Monday, but the stunning images of the chaos in Kabul, which the President called gut disturbing, were irrefutable evidence of failure. The task of what to do next will be left to Biden.

Within the White House and national security agencies, there has been a heated debate over how the current catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan unfolded. Officials who have built entire careers on country-related issues have found it difficult to grasp the open end of the 20-year-old conflict.

But the challenging message in Bidens’ speech Monday reflected the conversations he had with advisers over the past 48 hours. Officials were aware of the situation that eventually unfolded it was possible for the Taliban to defeat the civilian government in Kabul as soon as US forces withdrew, but had calculated that was unlikely.

Bidens’s top aides have been honest this week admitting they did not expect this to happen so quickly.

Of course the speed at which cities fell was much faster than one would have thought, Sullivan told NBCs Today on Monday.

At the same time, Biden has confronted his statements of the past by downplaying the idea that the Taliban will overtake Kabul and completely rejecting the prospect that the US embassy there would be evacuated.

Part of that approach to minimizing the prospect of the Taliban taking control of the country was intended to avoid further moral erosion among the country’s defense forces, an adviser said. And Biden said during his remarks that the ousted Afghan government had now encouraged the United States to stop orchestrating a mass exodus to avoid, as they said, a crisis of confidence.

However, in retrospect, Bidens comments on how the war would end including a rejection of comparisons with the fall of Saigon in 1975 seemed badly wrong.

For the administration to say that this is not going to be Saigon as we take a good look at those kind of images they are probably right. Because they are much worse than Saigon, said Ryan Crocker, who served as ambassador to Afghanistan under former President Barack Obama.

Biden has long gained confidence in both his foreign policy views and his political strategy, which have improved over his many years in Washington. Aides say that while he welcomes conflicting views and strong debate, he is more likely to close a conversation suddenly if he thinks his knowledge of a situation especially in international affairs is being called into question.

This stubbornness was fully manifested in his speech by the Eastern House, during which the President devoted much time to defending his decision to withdraw American troops rather than admitting his administrations admitted miscalculations. While briefly acknowledging that the Taliban had advanced and the fall of the government occurred faster than we had anticipated, Biden made it clear that his intention to end the war had not changed.

I am the President of the United States of America, Biden said. Money stops with me.

However, if so, Biden left unanswered a host of questions about how events got out of hand so quickly, saying only that the process of withdrawing troops had been difficult and messy.

He has shown no sign publicly or, say aides, privately that he believes his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan helped spark the current crisis. Instead, he has put the blame elsewhere: the Afghan army for partition, former President Donald Trump for agreeing to an agreement with the Taliban, and his predecessors expanding a mission to one country no matter how it ends. .

He slammed Ghani, saying the Afghan leader categorically rejected Bidens’ advice to seek a political solution with the Taliban and was wrong in the strength of the Afghan army.

“I know my decision will be criticized, but I would rather take all that criticism than pass that decision on to another president of the United States,” he said in a statement.

As he left the Eastern Chamber without answering reporters’ questions, key members of Congress signaled their intention to reach the end of the crisis.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, Democratic chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said he and other lawmakers had difficult but necessary questions as to why we were not better prepared for a worst-case scenario involving such a rapid collapse. and total Afghan government and security forces.

We owe those answers to the American people, Warner said, and to all those who served and sacrificed so much.

From the moment he entered the Oval Office seven months ago, Biden was determined to see that his presidency would do what his three predecessors did not do: end America’s longest war. He was surrounded by top advisers who shared that core belief, which now raises a question even among some Democrats as to whether their loyalty prevented them from taking warnings of the consequences of a speedy withdrawal seriously.

No one agrees with the decision to leave Afghanistan almost no one, a former Obama national security official told CNN on Monday. But the execution of that decision was their responsibility and they were blind.

At the White House, few advisers are closer to Biden than Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who have both spent years working for him. They appeared on television this week to defend their boss’s decision to end the war.

Other advisers, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chief of General Staff General Mark Milley, have spent less time in Bidens orbit. When the President was weighing an Afghanistan decision in the spring, Milley was among the loudest voices advocating for a continued presence of US forces in Afghanistan.

Biden rejected this view, although the generals warned of the potential for the Taliban to take control. Whether it was a miscalculation, an intelligence failure or a combination of both, the President now faces a credibility crisis on one of his main calling cards: foreign policy.

You can not defend the execution here, said David Axelrod, a senior Obama adviser who participated in discussions on Afghanistan early in that administration. It has been a disaster and anyone with a heartbeat watching these scenes of people rushing desperately to the airport trying to get out in front of the massacre they expect from the Taliban, you know, is heartbroken. It is depressing. And it is a failure.

He must master that failure, said Axelrod, who is CNN’s top political commentator. He is the commander-in-chief.

Officials say postponing the Presidents’ opinion is a prevailing belief that, like him, most Americans are tired of the protracted conflict in Afghanistan. His advisers have been confident in recent months that the American public was behind him in his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan.

A ABC News / Ipsos Survey in July 55% of American adults endorsed the way Biden was dealing with withdrawal; on a May Quinnipiac University Survey, 62% of American adults approved of Bidens’ decision to bring home all American troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

Some White House officials have also privately pointed out that as the country continues to fight Covid-19 and the economy gives up on the continuing effects of the pandemic, events unfolding thousands of miles away are unlikely to be at the forefront of American minds.