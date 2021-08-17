Jackson County posts record week COVID – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News

All ICU beds are full in Jackson and Josephine counties

Jackson County Public Health reported Monday that the county broke its weekly record for cases with a total three times higher than the weekly record from the fall and winter rise of the virus.

For the week of August 8, Jackson County Public Health reported 1,555 new cases. These are the most COVID-19 cases reported in a week for Jackson County, says Tanya Phillips, Jackson County Public Health Promotion Manager. The highest number of cases we had within a week during the fall and winter hikes was the week of November 29, with 557 COVID-19 cases.

The reporting period was Sunday, August 8, until Saturday, August 14th.

Cases began to rise in July. In the first week of August, the county registered 654 cases. The weekly number then rose to a record number of 1,555 in the second week of August.

Although the pandemic hit America at least a year and a half ago, the weekly count of 1,555 cases represents 10.3% of all Jackson County cases for the entire 15,050 pandemic cases.

On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 4,396 new cases of COVID-19 across the country recorded on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Jackson County accounted for 542 of those cases, while Josephine County recorded 363 cases over the weekend.

On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Jackson and Josephine counties was 163, with 44 of them in intensive care. Fifteen patients were on ventilators.

All 57 intensive care unit beds in the two counties are full, OHA data show.

There are no more ICU beds for car accident victims, COVID-19 patients or anyone else in need of intensive care.

Earlier this month, local hospitals began flooding patients in corridors, emergency rooms and operating rooms that remain empty because all emergency surgeries except Rogue Valley have been canceled.

During the fall and winter before vaccines became available, the maximum number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Jackson County was 85, set for Dec. 19, 2020, OHA data show.

Nationwide, 752 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, with 206 of those patients in intensive care.

The combined populations of Jackson and Josephine counties make up about 7% of the Oregon population, but both counties have 21% of COVID-19 patient states who are in ICU beds.

There are only five beds left in intensive care units Monday for the vast areas of Central and Eastern Oregon.

The rest of the state, including Willamette Valley, which is home to millions of people, had only 42 ICU beds open on Monday, though the current number is likely to be lower due to staff shortages.

On Monday, Jackson County Public Health reported the death of a 63-year-old man who tested positive on June 10 and died Aug. 12 at Providence Medford Medical Center.

Health officials reported the death of an 88-year-old man who tested positive on July 13 and died on August 13 at his residence.

Jackson County’s third death reported Monday was a 90-year-old woman who tested positive on July 27 and died Aug. 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.

The state reported 14 new deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon, including three in Jackson County.

The other people who died were 27, 47, 54, 69, 79, 80 and 93 years old.

The state death toll was 2,949 on Monday.

People who want to be tested for COVID-19 should not visit overcrowded local emergency rooms.

Places to take a COVID-19 test in Jackson County include:

COVID-19 Asante Sample Collection Center, 1321 Center Drive, Medford; 541-789-2233

Providence Stewart Meadows Care Urgent, 70 Bower Drive, Suite 110, Medford; 541- 732-3962

Walgreens, 210 E. Barnett Road and 2280 W. Main St. in Medford, and 433 N. Front St.. at Central Point

Immediate Valley Care at 1700 E. Barnett Road in Medford; 1600 Delta Waters, Suite 107, at Medford and 1401 Blvd. Siskiyou, Suite 1, in Ashland

Rite-Aid, 636 N. Main St., Phoenix

Acute Care Clinic, 616 Market St., Medford

People should seek urgent medical attention for COVID-19 if symptoms include breathing problems, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, or pale skin, gray or blue, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone.

The list does not include all possible symptoms. Call your healthcare provider for any other symptoms that are severe or distressing to you, public health officials said.

Call 911 or call ahead at your local emergency room. Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

For information on vaccination in Jackson County, visit jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID 19 / Vaccine Meetings / where-to-be-vaccinated-in-jackson-county

All three vaccines used in the United States are effective against COVID-19, including the highly infectious delta variant. Vaccination reduces the risk of getting seriously ill, being hospitalized and dying.

Rogue Valley Hospitals reported last week that 94% of their COVID-19 hospitalized patients were not vaccinated.

Due to the extreme number of new cases with COVID-19, Jackson County Public Health staff can no longer contact people who test positive and their close contacts. People with COVID-19 should be quarantined and warn of their close contacts being exposed and should be quarantined for 14 days and seek testing if they become symptomatic, Jackson County Public Health said.

People with COVID-19 should ask their doctors if they are candidates for monoclonal antibodies. Available through an infusion site at Asante Ashland Community Hospital on a doctor’s recommendation, antibodies help people’s bodies fight the virus.

If given early enough, antibodies reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

Jackson and Josephine counties and hospitals have sought a field hospital, health care workers, ventilators and other equipment.

On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown announced the mobilization of 1,500 National Guard soldiers to help support overcrowded hospitals. They will assist with tasks such as moving equipment and assisting with COVID-19 tests.

Brown acknowledged that many of the soldiers trained by the National Guard could not be spared from their civilian jobs because they are already busy working in hospitals and other health care settings.

Brown is also seeking help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She has asked FEMA to send medical personnel.

On Monday, all Oregon senators and congressional representatives, both Democrats and Republicans, urged FEMA to help Oregon increase COVID-19. They noted that COVID-19 is growing in communities with low vaccination rates.

