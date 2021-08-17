Many Ontario teachers were concerned about the return of hybrid classes

As Ontario teachers prepare for a pandemic-altered school year, many are worried about leading classes where students are learning in person and online at the same time.

The so-called hybrid class emerged as the preferred choice for some boards as the province shifted between online and personal learning due to the COVID-19 situation over the last academic year. This model is expected to return to some schools this fall as the government has ordered boards to offer a virtual opportunity.

But some teachers whose boards switched to hybrid classrooms in the middle of last school year say the model has flaws.

“It was overwhelming. It was stressful. I felt like I was not meeting the needs of the students because my focus was divided,” said Shelly Predum, a 7th and 8th grade teacher with the Algoma County School Board in Sault Ste Me Marie Area.

“It was very difficult to try and do two forms at the same time.”

That board implemented hybrid classes in November 2020, after spending the first two months of the academic year with special classes for online students and in-person students.

Flexibility for parents comes at a cost, some say

Some boards prefer the hybrid model because it allows students to switch almost smoothly between online and personal learning. But flexibility for parents and ease for administrators came at a price for teachers, some said.

Predum said she often had to make alternative plans for her distant students who could not participate in group work and other activities.

“My class and I decided to make snowshoes outside in the winter. And I had to provide something for my students online to do as I went out with my class,” she cited as an example.

“There was a lot of extra planning involved.”

Technical issues also plagued her classroom, Predum said. Her distant students were sometimes unable to connect, letting her try to perform tech support remotely.

“I’m trying to help them talk through it, and the students in the classroom are waiting,” Predum said. “We became IT professionals.”

Hybrid learning ‘will improve over time’

Steven Reid, associate director of schools and programs at the York County School Board, who will be among those using the hybrid model in September, said there will inevitably be a learning curve for teachers and students, but his board is trying to minimize headaches.

“We were able to get cameras online and we were able to get headphones,” Reid said. “And of course, it will be done

easier as teachers continue to practice, as with all online learning last year and the year before it improved over time. “

Reid said York is going hybrid mainly because of the flexibility it allows, but also because it keeps students connected to their school.

“Being connected to the students they know, being connected to the teachers they know, we think this will be supportive not only of learning, but also of mental health and well-being,” he said.

The Ontario North East District School Board is also becoming completely hybrid, while the model will be applied to high school students on boards including the Peel County School Board and the Durham Catholic District School Board, who said there were not enough high school students interested in distance learning to create a dedicated online school.

The county’s largest school board on the Toronto County School Board has not yet announced whether it will use hybrid classes in September, after switching to the model at several schools over the past year.

‘A lot’ pressure for a lot

Leslie Fradkin, a high school science teacher in Toronto, taught hybrid classes between February and April.

The model complicates every aspect of the class, she said, because teachers had to make sure the virtual group followed as well as the students personally.

“Everyone did their best with what they had,” Fradkin said.

“Some teachers walked around the room holding a Chromebook near their faces so that students at home could hear them.”

Fradkin said she could not rely on spotted WiFi in her classroom, so she used an Ethernet cable to connect her old computer to the Internet and bought a wireless headset that allowed her to walk around during class, which felt more natural than staying in one place.

“Teachers are of course interpreters. It is not our job to be dynamic, to engage and to be careful. We do all those things with varying degrees of success,” she said.

But it can be difficult to ensure performance and empathetic translation on the other side of the computer.

“It was so easy for them to tune in,” she told her students who were learning online.

“The pressure to try to deliver a comprehensive course that is online and in person at the same time, and completely restructured … was just too much.”