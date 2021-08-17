NSW police fine 600 people on first day of Covid strike | New South Wales





New South Wales police issued nearly 600 infringement notices to people who oppose harsh new health orders on the first day of a three-week strike designed to take control of states escalating the Covid crisis. Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said some people were still not complying even after a 5km travel rule went into effect for greater Sydney and the state reported a record 478 new Covid-19 local cases and eight deaths on Monday, the most evil of pandemic states. Yesterday we issued 579 notifications of violations which is disappointing. This shows that people are still not in line. Thirty-four people received the doctors’ notices, he told Nine Network on Tuesday. Police also conducted 3,800 welfare checks to see if people were following home stay orders. A Covid-positive man from Fairfield hotspot in southwest Sydneys was not home when police arrived and later was unable to provide an excuse for his actions, Lanyon said. The entire state is now closed and a 21-day police crackdown went into effect Monday to enforce the new regulations, with nearly 18,000 police backed by 800 members of the Australian Defense Force. A member of the Australian Defense Force helps people arrive at the Qudos Bank Arena vaccination center in Sydney on Monday. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images The toughest non-compliance fines of up to $ 5,000 are in effect with people in Sydney most confined within 5km of their homes. Police Commissioner Mick Fuller warned that officers have been told to adopt a non-trivial approach to people who intentionally break the law. NSW Covid-19: 452 Update New Cases as Gladys Berejiklian Warns of ‘Tough Months’ Ahead

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/aug/17/nsw-police-fine-600-people-on-first-day-of-covid-crackdown-blitz

