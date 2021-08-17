Afghan refugees fear for family safety after Taliban take control of their country





(WGHP) – The Taliban take control of Afghanistan has a refugee in the Piedmont Triad worried about his family living in the country involved. “I was really shocked,” said Hamid Sharifi, an Afghan refugee. “Really my heart is broken, my heart is very heavy.” Sharif has been living in the United States since 2019. He said his family is in the midst of chaos and are targets of Taliban forces. Find out first Get the latest FOX8 news sent directly to your inbox.

“I can’t sleep about it,” he said. “I fear not for me, for my family living in Afghanistan.” In 2011, he feared for his life while living in Afghanistan. He and his wife fled the country and eventually came to the United States. Even though his family is more than 7,000 miles away, he still talks to them every day. “I call them once or twice,” Sharifi said. “Sometimes the internet is good, sometimes not and they are good now.” He said they are sheltering in their home but he fears for their safety and what might unfold later. “I have no hope for the Taliban,” he said. “That they create rules and peace and something like that, because they follow only one path.” Sharifi told FOX8 one way is to impose extreme rules on everyone, especially women. He lived there during their rule between 1996 and 2001 before the US intervention. He fears this time it could be worse. Afghans desperate to escape Taliban holding military plane as it flies, die

“I have no idea about the future of Afghanistan,” Sharif said. “My biggest fear is the Taliban now they have learned diplomacy, they can use social media, they are on social media, media and everything.” While Sharif is connected to updates from his family, he said all he can do is pray for their safety. “What should I say to my family,” he said. “I can not say anything to make them easier, but just one word just believe and do not despair.” Sharifi told FOX8 that he is concerned that the Taliban could interrupt the internet, which would end up being the only way he could talk to them.



