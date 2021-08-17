Internet stocks in China are falling as regulatory fears reappear

SINGAPORE Shares in Asia-Pacific were largely lower in trading on Tuesday, with Chinese Internet stocks in Hong Kong falling again as regulatory fears resurfaced.

In Tuesday morning trading, Tencent shares listed in Hong Kong fell 3.13% while Alibaba fell 1.94% and JD.com fell 2.05%. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.56%.

The losses came after China’s State Administration of Market Regulation released a document Monday on draft rules banning unfair competition in the Internet sector.

Hong Kong’s broader Hang Seng Index has changed slightly.

Continental Chinese stocks were lower, with the Shanghai stock slipping 0.11% while the Shenzhen stock fell partly below.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.17% while the Topix index was mostly flat. South Korean yogurt fell 0.81%.

The S & P / ASX 200 in Australia fell 0.9%.

Minutes from the Monetary Policy Reserve Bank of August meeting, published on Tuesday, showed that the central bank acknowledged that delta-type explosions and accompanying blockages “had introduced a high degree of uncertainty into the outlook for the second half of 2021.” “

Investors continue to monitor Covid’s situation in Australia, with the country’s largest cities currently under closure.

The broader Asia-Pacific MSCI stock index outside Japan traded 0.58% lower.