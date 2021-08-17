International
Internet stocks in China are falling as regulatory fears reappear
SINGAPORE Shares in Asia-Pacific were largely lower in trading on Tuesday, with Chinese Internet stocks in Hong Kong falling again as regulatory fears resurfaced.
In Tuesday morning trading, Tencent shares listed in Hong Kong fell 3.13% while Alibaba fell 1.94% and JD.com fell 2.05%. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.56%.
The losses came after China’s State Administration of Market Regulation released a document Monday on draft rules banning unfair competition in the Internet sector.
Hong Kong’s broader Hang Seng Index has changed slightly.
Continental Chinese stocks were lower, with the Shanghai stock slipping 0.11% while the Shenzhen stock fell partly below.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.17% while the Topix index was mostly flat. South Korean yogurt fell 0.81%.
The S & P / ASX 200 in Australia fell 0.9%.
Minutes from the Monetary Policy Reserve Bank of August meeting, published on Tuesday, showed that the central bank acknowledged that delta-type explosions and accompanying blockages “had introduced a high degree of uncertainty into the outlook for the second half of 2021.” “
Investors continue to monitor Covid’s situation in Australia, with the country’s largest cities currently under closure.
The broader Asia-Pacific MSCI stock index outside Japan traded 0.58% lower.
Overnight, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 110.02 points to 35,625.40 while the S&P 500 gained 0.26% to 4,479.71. The Nasdaq Composite remained flat after falling 0.2% to 14,793.76.
Investors will look forward to U.S. retail sales data, set to be released Tuesday in the state at the Registry. Economists surveyed by the Dow Jones are calling for a 0.3% drop over the previous month, as June showed a surprise reading of a 0.6% jump.
Coins and oil
E The US dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of its peers, was at 92.678 still struggling to recover from a recent drop from over 92.8.
The Japanese Yen traded at 109.27 against the dollar, stronger than the levels above the first 109.5 against yesterday’s currency. The Australian dollar changed hands to $ 0.7309, after falling yesterday from over $ 0.735.
Oil prices were higher in the morning trading hours of Asia, with the future of the international standard Brent crude oil by 0.19% at $ 69.64 per barrel. US crude futures gained 0.27% to $ 67.47 a barrel.
