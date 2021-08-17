International
Some structural damage reported after fire in West Kelowna, BC, grows 800 acres overnight
UPDATE: 9:10 p.m.
According to the Okanagan Central Emergency Operations Center (EOC), there are early reports indicating limited structural damage to the Mount Fire.
The EOC did not elaborate saying in a press release Monday morning that due to evolving conditions, the crews have not been able to complete a full assessment of the damage to the structure.
More information will be provided to property owners and the media once it becomes available, the EOC said in its press release.
According to the BC Fire Service, wildfires on Mount Law grew overnight to 800 acres.
ORIGINAL: Hundreds of people are left outside their homes due to a fire on Mount Law that burns about two miles southwest of the Glenrosa neighborhood in West Kelowna.
According to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations early in the morning, the fire remained active overnight and is likely to increase, although there is no updated size estimate at this point.
In the last word, it was tied to 200 ha.
The fire broke out late Sunday afternoon north of Highway 97C, the Okanagan connector, and rose rapidly.
The Emergency Operations Center said it expects a dynamic day in front of the fire.
It is not known if any structure was lost in the blaze overnight, but the center is expected to provide an update later in the morning.
On Sunday night, 460 properties, respectively in the upper western parts of Glenrosa, were placed with evacuation orders, while the rest of the entire Glenrosa area is on standby.
The smoke of the dark fire darkens the sky in BC
This also includes 226 properties in the area west of Glen Canyon and Goats Peak, including 3801 Gellatly Road south (north) to 300 Seclusion Bay Rd (south).
Just after midnight, additional alerts were also issued for 60 properties, including some within Peachland and Central Okanagan Regional District.
Click here for a list of addresses in evacuation and alarm orders.
The Emergency Support Services reception center for residents evacuated due to the fire on Mount Law is in the gym at Mount Boucherie Secondary at 2751 Cameron Road in West Kelowna.
There is also a reception center at the Salvation Army church at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna.
The BC Fire Service believes the fire was caused by humans.
Officials at the EOC are urging people to stay away from the area to avoid a ceasefire as well as staying out of the water so firefighting planes can easily collect water to put out the blaze.
More to come.
