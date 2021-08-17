Quebec families fear for safety of loved ones in Afghanistan as Taliban take over Kabul

As Taliban insurgents take over the capital of Afghanistan, the Quebecers have their loved ones desperate to get out.

Fahima Sultan tried all day from her home on the south coast of Montreal on Sunday to reach her cousin, his wife and their six children trapped in Kabul.

“It was so touching, I was remembering my childhood,” she said. “They just stayed home because of fear. The fear of losing his life, the lives of his children, everything. So much, so much pain.”

Ever since the US withdrew its troops, Taliban fighters toppled the Afghan government in just over a week. This has caused chaos at Kabul airport as crowds try to flee the country.

Videos on social media show thousands of people running on asphalt, trying to board American planes as they take off. Some people are seen falling through the air as they gain altitude.

The Sultan is one of thousands of Afghan refugees who have settled in Canada since the Taliban were ousted in 2002. Now, she is receiving overnight calls from Afghans trying to flee Kabul.

As soon as she picked up her cousin around 10:30 p.m., she said he told her the fallen city was filled with people running “like a flock of birds when they open a cage flying everywhere”.

A state of helplessness

Shah-Ismatullah Habibi, a former Afghan refugee based in Sherbrooke, fears that Afghanistan will resemble what it was in 2001.

“Women can not go out. Women can not work. It is more difficult for women,” said Habibi, who runs an organization that helps refugees in eastern areas. “You see this situation, how can they survive in Afghanistan?”

He says sending money is impossible because the banks are closed.

“They are asking, ‘Help us, help us,’ but I can do nothing,” he said.

Shah-Ismatullah Habibi says the Canadian government should be honest with Afghans about their ability to help refugees. (Daniel Mailloux / Radio Canada)

Habibi is urging the Canadian government to step up its humanitarian efforts and for Quebecers to consider sponsoring Afghan refugees.

The federal government announced Friday that it will accept 20,000 Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban forces, but no timeline has been set.

“Afghans have put their lives at great risk to support Canada in helping Afghans achieve significant democratic, human rights, education, health and security benefits over the past 20 years,” said Foreign Minister Marc Garneausaid in a statement. “We owe them a debt of gratitude and we will continue our efforts to bring them to safety.”

But until Canada completes its plans, the Sultan says it will remain anxious.

“These people need support,” she said. “Why can not [Afghans] “They have freedom, why can’t they live as human beings? I keep asking these questions and I can’t sleep.”