Ontario to run school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics when the academic year begins
COVID-19 immunization clinics will operate in Ontario schools and nearby locations as the academic year begins, the province announced Monday in a bid to reach unvaccinated youth who will gather in classrooms next month .
The clinics are part of a government “last mile” vaccination strategy that aims to make it easier for students, as well as their families and school staff, to get their data.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce said local public health units and boards would be asked to wait for clinics.
“By making vaccines more accessible, and with a careful reopening in September following the expert advice of the Chief Medical Officer, we will further strengthen our fight against COVID-19 and variants,” Lecce said in a statement.
Young people ages 12 to 17 have the lowest vaccination rate of acceptable age groups in Ontario, with 69 percent receiving a dose and 55 percent being fully vaccinated. There are currently no COVID-19 vaccines approved in Canada for children under 12 years of age.
School clinics are expected to operate before the start of the academic year and in the first weeks of school, but the government did not immediately say where any was planned. Clinics may operate before, during or after school hours, or on or off school property in partnership with the school board.
The province said maximizing vaccination coverage “will ensure that schools remain open for personal instruction for the full school year.”
The plan does not go that far, says the NDP
The young opposition Democrats said the plan for school clinics did not go that far, arguing that more needs to be done to overcome barriers to vaccination.
“Months ago we called on the Ford government to proactively contact families and work with them to fully vaccinate any suitable student before September,” education critic Marit Stiles said in a statement.
Daily COVID-19 infections have steadily increased in Ontario amid loosening public health rules around rallies and other activities 526 new cases were reported Monday. Most recent new cases have been in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.
Prominent experts have reported a fourth wave of emerging infections despite relatively high overall vaccine coverage 73 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 81 percent have at least one vaccine.
The province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Board estimates that 91 percent of cases are caused by the highly transmitted Delta variant, which is sparking new waves of cases and hospitalizations worldwide. The group also estimates that cases double every nine days.
The chief physician does not expect the schools to close again
Dr Kieran Moore, the province’s chief physician, has said he expects cases to increase further in the autumn when people spend more time indoors, especially among the young men and women who have the lowest immunization rates in the province .
Moore has also said he does not expect schools to close again, but boards have been instructed to plan for that opportunity.
Following repeated pandemic-related disruptions to classroom teaching over the past year, the province will allow more extracurricular activities and quiet rules in common areas when students return to class next month. Masks should be worn inside, but vaccines will not be required for students or staff.
On Monday, the province encouraged people to take action, but claimed that vaccination against COVID-19 “continues to be voluntary”.
He said vaccines would only be provided at school clinics if informed consent was obtained from the recipient, “as long as they have the capacity to make that decision”.
“Health care providers, schools and families must respect a young person’s decision regarding vaccination,” it said.
Call for vaccine mandate for growing education workers
Calls for a vaccine mandate for front-line workers such as healthcare and education have risen in recent weeks.
Prime Minister Doug Ford has so far rejected the idea, but the provincial health minister indicated Monday that the government will soon have more to say on the issue.
“This is something we are looking at provincially and there will be further information coming to you on this issue very soon,” Christine Elliott said at a conference of municipal leaders, in response to a question about mandatory shooting.
In a speech at the same conference Monday, Ford announced the progress of vaccinating his province, but acknowledged that the pandemic could pose continuing challenges.
“We are not done with COVID yet. This is a virus that will take advantage of every opportunity, every weakness in the system to mutate and become even more deadly,” he said. “COVID will be something we live with for a longer time, we always have to stay prepared.”
