Idaho Falls Bands Head to World Series Championships in North Carolina

IDAHO RANGE – A local youth baseball team is preparing to compete in the national championship.

The Idaho Falls bandits, an American Legion baseball team made up of 16 high school athletes, are young from winning the semifinals against Mississippi. Head coach Ryan Alexander tells EastIdahoNews.com that the team is looking forward to the championship game in Shelby, North Carolina on Tuesday.

“We are waiting for the winner from the next bracket,” Alexander explains from his hotel room on Monday afternoon. “We hope to represent our area well. We are trying our best. ”

The bandits will face a team from Iowa or Hawaii, depending on who wins the match on Tuesday morning.

The team has been on the road for the past two weeks competing in the World Series tournament after finishing the regular season with 41 wins and nine losses. The world series started with a pool game with three teams. The bandits were one of two teams in the group to advance to the semifinals.

“To qualify for this, you have to win your district, state and regional championship,” says Alexander. “They take the top eight places from different regions of the country and that’s what makes the group to start. Right now, we’re one of the two best teams in the country for American Legion Baseball and tomorrow they play the crucial game ( for the winner of the world series). “

This is the second time the team is competing in the World Series Championship. The Bandits won the American Legion World Series with a 5-3 victory over Fargo, North Dakota in 2019. Last year’s tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We went undefeated in the World Series (in 2019) and then we reached out and played against the team we first played in the tournament tournaments,” Alexander recalls. “This time we actually lost the second game and found ourselves in the same game we were in in 2019.”

There are six players back from last season. Of them, one of them participated in the 2019 championship. Kai Howell is the center-back of the Band and he says that participating in two championships exceeds all his expectations.

“I have always thought that entering the world series in 2019 was a unique opportunity in life. “Then we end up coming this year and it was an explosion,” he says.

The 19-year-old Bonneville High School graduate says they are hitting really well and he feels confident of a win.

The American Legion is the largest nations war veterans service organization that aims to defend patriotism across the United States According to its website, the nonprofit organization was designated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization and has since grown to include nearly 2 million members and 13,000 posts worldwide.

The baseball program is one of the various non-profit activities available to young people. Alexander says there are between 3,400 and 3,800 teams across the country.

Each of the Band players have been selected from legionnaire teams at each of the five high schools in Idaho Falls, Alexander says.

The championship game will start Tuesday at 4:30 pm local time in Shelby, North Carolina. It will be broadcast on ESPNU and online via the ESPNU app.

Alexander is proud of his team that reached this point and he hopes for another championship victory.

“We appreciate the support we have received. We have a lot of people who have touched the base with us on social media. Some people are organizing hour parties. “We appreciate it and hope to represent Idaho Falls well,” he said.