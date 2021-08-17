The School of International Letters and Cultures welcomes new faculty members

Five new faculty members joined the School of International Letters and Cultures this fall, bringing their expertise to a range of topics, including Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese and American Sign Language.

A Nguyen Sakach, lecturer, Vietnamese

A Nguyen Sakach, lecturer

Sakach joins the school as a lecturer i VietnamesePrior to joining the School of International Letters and Cultures, Sakach was an instructor at the University of Northern Arizona in the Intensive English Program, and a target language (Vietnamese) reviewer at the University of Maryland at the National Center for Foreign Languages. Sakach’s educational background is in Linguistics and Applied Linguistics. She received a bachelor’s degree in linguistics in Vietnam and a master’s degree in applied linguistics from Ohio University.

My research has been on second language speech, heritage language learners, bilingualism and Vietnamese curriculum development. I am also a learner of several Southeast Asian languages ​​and have a passion for tonic languages, Sakach said.

One of my favorite memories of my academic career was the time I was a classmate in a graduate program and I was discussing our research projects on pronunciation. We were in a Level 1 study room of the Ohio University library where we could find a wonderful collection of Southeast Asian studies. We both had the same interest in Southeast Asian languages, especially teaching and learning pronunciation. The discussion went on with many things I do not know and we did not know we would become life partners a year later.

She enjoys how the warmth and beauty of the Valley makes her appreciate the water, trees and shadows of the Sonoran Desert.

Austin Cary, instructor, American Sign Language

Austin Cary, instructor

Cary joins the school as an instructor i American Sign LanguageWith Before coming to ASU, Cary was an elementary school teacher for the California School for the Deaf in Riverside, California, and a part-time ASL instructor for Santa Ana College and San Bernardino Valley College. He holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and a master’s degree in higher education leadership and student development from the Baptist University of California, with a research focus on deaf and hard of hearing students.

In his academic career, Cary has gone above and beyond for his students, including several ASL activities and games to keep students engaged and have as much fun in the classroom as possible.

I like to use a series of images of well-known characters and get a student come to the front to do their best to interpret that character without using any words and make the audience think who the character is, Cary said.

Currently, his hobby is cycling and he completed a 70 mile trip to Paso Robles, California, this year. He also enjoys scuba diving, rail fishing and hiking: One of my best trips was when I climbed to the top of the White Mountain Peakwith

Ronda Moriarty, instructor, American Sign Language

Ronda Moriarty, instructor

Moriarty joins the school as an American Sign Language Instructor. She has a doctoral degree in physical therapy and has taught ASL and dull culture for over 10 years. She was an assistant professor at ASU for several years and taught all levels of ASL at Mesa Community College, Phoenix College, Estrella Mountain Community College and Glendale Community College.

I like to volunteer, just as I volunteered Ahwatukee Children’s Theater every year to teach children ages 5 to 18 ASL songs so they can use sign language in their stage performances, “Moriarty said.” I provide workshops for parents of deaf children to educate them on what they can do to improve their children’s future, and I volunteer with the Community Health Mentors Program for NAU, ASU, and the University of Arizona for a group of interprofessional health care students. Teaching is my passion. Every year I am blessed to meet so many wonderful students from all walks of life. I hope to make an impact and inspire them to be the best at whatever they choose to do. Each of those students brings joy to my class, and these are my favorite memories.

Moriartys experience goes beyond the classroom. She worked as an ASL master for a Netflix series to enhance understanding of dull culture and ethics, working with actors, writers and producers, teaching them sign language.

Outside of work, Moriarty likes to spend time with her wife and three dogs and loves to travel. I like to travel to Europe, but my next big trip is to South Africa, she said.

Sean McKinnon, instructor, Spanish

Sean McKinnon, instructor

McKinnon joins the school as an instructor of SpanishWith Pre-ASU, McKinnon was a visiting lecturer in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese at Indiana University Bloomington.

McKinnon holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and Spanish from Ohio State University, a master’s degree in theoretical linguistics applied from Pompeu Fabra Universities (Barcelona, ​​Spain) and a PhD in Hispanic linguistics from Indiana University.

His research focuses on language change and change in bilingual communities throughout the Spanish-speaking world, especially looking at how bilingualism affects the grammar and pronunciation of both languages ​​and how different social factors mediate those language changes. He conducted research in Spanish in contact with Catala in Spain and Spanish in contact with English in the United States, but its main line of research examines Spanish in contact with Kaqchikel Maya in Guatemala.

One of his favorite memories is when he conducted his dissertation study in Guatemala.

To investigate bilingual grammar and pronunciation, I recorded examples of speech from my participants, so I interviewed them about their lives. I was humbled by the very personal stories they would share with me and how much I learned how their individual experiences fit into the history, customs and traditions of Guatemala, McKinnon said.

Beyond class, McKinnon enjoys cooking new recipes, improving gym lifts, and spending time with his dog, Dexter.

“We could not wait to be more outside and explore all the walks, trails and parks that Arizona has to offer,” he said.

Nicholas Williams, Associate Professor, Chinese

Nicholas Williams, associate professor

Williams joins the school as an associate professor of ChineseBefore joining ASU, Williams was an associate professor at the University of Hong Kong in Chinese school.

Williams was a math student in college when his interest in Chinese literature first flared up.

Over the years my interests have shifted somewhat, but the topic has been the way Chinese literary forms, especially poetry, are used to represent different sensibilities and worldviews. I recently spent quite a bit of time working on the anthology called “Chuci” or “Elegies of Chu”, which highlights the magical and mystical side of ancient China, Williams said.

He completed his doctorate from the Department of Asian Languages ​​and Literatures at the University of Washington.

“Most of my research is on works of literature that are not exactly new. The poems in Chuci are mostly over 2,000 years old,” Williams said. But because Chinese writers have continued to reuse literary forms, equipment, and images, even new poetry from the 21st century can be written within the same tradition. Although I study classical Chinese literature, I have also translated a volume of classical-style poetry from a polymath named Jao Tsung, who died only in 2018. Meeting him in person while I was in the process of translating it very archaic – it seemed poetry it was an unexpected pleasure of my career so far.

Outside of class, Williams enjoys running outside, even in the summer of Arizona.