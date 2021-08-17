Carli Lloyd, USWNT star and two-time World Cup winner, announces retirement





Carli Lloyd, a star on the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team, announced her retirement on Monday, ending her historic career as one of the most dominant players in her sport. Lloyd, 39, won two World Cups and was the second most successful player in the history of world football. “I would like to thank US Soccer for helping provide opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime. I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to have been able to play for my country for the past 17 years.” said Lloyd in a statement. “I will continue to support and enjoy this team and continue to find ways to help grow the game and inspire the next generation. To end my career knowing my family was able to be by my side and to share this last chapter with me could not have been more special, “she added. Lloyd said she will end her season with her Women in National Football League team, Gotham FC, and will compete in four extra exposure matches with the US team later this year before saying goodbye to the sport. . Carli Lloyd in Kashima, Japan, August 5, 2021. Francois Nel / Geti

“Through all the goals, trophies, medals and championships I have won, what I am most proud of is that I have been able to stay unforgiving. My journey has been difficult, but I can honestly say that I have stayed true. “For myself, for my teammates, my coaches, the media and the fans throughout my career and this is what I’m most proud of,” she added. “Everyone sees moments of glory, but I have appreciated the work behind the scenes and the disasters I had to overcome to reach those glorious moments.” Lloyd was born in Delran, New Jersey, in 1982. In college, she played for Rutgers University, where she won All-Big East honors over four years and was three-time All-American. In 2002, she made her American women’s national team debut. She has scored 128 career goals, making her the fourth highest goalscorer in American history and making her the fifth all-time leading scorer in world history. Lloyd also boasts 64 career assists and is the most goal-scoring midfielder in U.S. history. Carli Lloyd with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy in Lyon, France, on July 7, 2019. Alex Grimm / Getty

Lloyd won the FIFA Women of the Year award in 2015 and 2016, becoming one of two Americans to win this honor twice. She is also one of four international footballers who play for their country over 300 times. She also scored the winning goals at the 2008, 2012 and 2021 Olympics, winning bronze for the US in 2021. One of her most memorable games was a hat trick – three goals in a row – in the final match of the 2015 FIFA World Cup against Japan. The final goal was a midfield blow that cemented Lloyd’s status as a legend in American football history. That year, she was awarded the 2015 Golden Ball, which honors the tournament’s best player. At this year’s Tokyo Games, the American women’s team won bronze after beating Australia. Lloyd achieved the victory with a winning kick of the game, putting her team in the lead with the final score 4-3. Later, she hinted that this year’s games would be her last. “I had a different opinion about it,” she told a post-match press conference. “Obviously, I’m at the end of my career. At some point, I have to put on my boots and live life. My husband is looking forward to me turning off.”

