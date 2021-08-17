Camping World Stadium hosts the monoclonal antibody treatment clinic





ORLANDO, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Camping World Stadium in Orlando is now a monoclonal antibody treatment clinic. We’ve talked to different systems and ask Your patients admitted to COVID how many percent of them had received a monoclonal antibody before being admitted, and they say over 90% of their current admissions have not received antibody treatment monoclonal, said DeSantis. with The stadium clinic will be open seven days a week and will be able to treat up to 320 patients a day, according to the governor. [TRENDING: Death toll from Haiti earthquake nears 1,300 | US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly | Heres where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets] Ad We saw a need not only to publish more, but also to expand access, the governor said. I know there are different transfusion centers or whatever, which is good, but also a great health system, they usually make about 50 patients a day, which is helpful, but we think as many people as possible know about this, there will be an even greater demand Me The state also opened a similar clinic in Jacksonville, and the governor said plans were underway to open more across the state and even to have many such clinics in Central Florida, though he gave no information on where those clinics could be opened. [WATCH: Heres an inside look at a monoclonal antibody treatment facility in Central Florida] Here you have an inside look at a monoclonal antibody treatment facility We want to send the message if you test positive and you are someone especially if you are at high risk for severe COVID results, elderly people with impaired immunity obesity, diabetes, kidney problems, chronic heart or lung condition, this is something that really if done early can make a big difference, but the key is early intervention, Desantis said. Ad [WATCH LIVE: News 6] DeSantis stressed that these monoclonal antibody treatments are free. He also pushed for people to still be vaccinated. Having a successful early treatment does not mutually exclude vaccines. It’s not either — or you want to do both, he said. The antibody clinic announcement came the same day Orange County executives announced that the vaccination site at Camping World Stadium would no longer offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The governor also addressed the issue. No site is receiving them now because we have not received a shipment from the federal government since May 2, DeSantis said. They were produced as needed, but were now at the point where stocks are depleted. So if there is more J&J coming, then it will definitely come out. Ad To keep up with the latest news on pandemic, subscribe to News 6s coronavirus bulletin and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronaviruswith

