8th grade MS student dies after Reeves compares COVID to “sniffing” children – National and International News – MON 16 August 2021

NATIONAL NEWS

8th grade MS student dies after Reeves compares COVID to ‘sniffs’

At a news conference on Friday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves defended his refusal to place masked mandates in public schools, despite the growing number of COVID cases in the state. Reeves said: If you look at those individuals under the age of 12, what you find is that it is very rare for children under the age of 12 to have anything other than snoring. Does it happen occasionally? Of course yes.

And it definitely did. Less than 24 hours later, 13-year-old Mkayla Robinson had died, just hours after she tested positive for COVID-19. Robinson was an 8th grader at Raleigh Jr. High School. in Smith County. Classes had begun on Friday, August 6, and Robinson had attended classes most days of the week before her death.

Raleigh High School group director Paul Harrison posted on Facebook about Robinson’s death. “With great sadness and a broken heart, I announce the death of one of the students in my 8th grade group. She was the perfect student. “Every teacher loved and loved 30 others just like her.”

The Smith County School District, which initially had no mask mandate, decided on one on the third day of classes. This happened after 11 teachers and 76 students in the district tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week.

During his press conference on Friday, Gov. Reeves tried to recall how many children had died from COVID in his state. “I believe we had a fatality of an individual, maybe it could have been two. I think there are three under the age of 18 at this time? Two ?.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who stood behind the governor, held four fingers. Four so far and one this summer, Dobbs said. That makes Mkayla, who passed away the next day, the fifth child to die in Mississippi from COVID-19.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

The Taliban recapture of Afghanistan is over

Taliban fighters have stormed the presidential palace in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani left the country yesterday. The Taliban leadership is trying to negotiate a peaceful surrender with what remains of the US-backed Afghan government.

President Biden has ordered more than 6,000 US troops to return to Afghanistan to evacuate US diplomats and citizens. Some Afghan translators who helped US forces and whose lives are in danger also hope to be evacuated. But many translators cannot reach Kabul airport, now the last stronghold of US military control in the country.

Some remaining members of the U.S. diplomatic mission are now operating from the airport after vacating the embassy, ​​burning sensitive documents as they leave. Embassy staff have urged potential evacuees to “shelter on site” instead of trying to reach the airport. There are controversial reports that the airport caught fire.

In the background, a humanitarian catastrophe pervades the country. There are widespread reports of malnourished children as supply lines have been cut off. Many Afghans have tried to flee the Taliban fighting and are now displaced. Robberies are also rampant throughout Kabul in the illegal atmosphere.

This morning, thousands of Afghan civilians mobilized at the airport hoping to leave the country. The videos show chaotic scenes of Afghans running on asphalt alongside U.S. military planes, and even trying to catch up with fleeing planes.

Post mortems for America’s longest war

Republicans, Afghans and former senior military and diplomatic officials have criticized the Biden and former Trump administrations for rushing to withdraw from Afghanistan. Critics say this race to the exit left an energy vacuum that the Taliban could exploit, which they did with astonishing speed.

Although the Taliban captured two-thirds of the country within weeks, the speed with which Kabul fell seems to have surprised the White House. As of July 8, Biden described the scenario we see unfolding now as “very impossible.”

Part of the reason for this miscalculation was pure numbers. Over two decades, the US spent billions on training and support for over 300,000 Afghan troops. But as the Taliban moved forward, that troop presence disappeared. The Taliban took many centers without firing a single one.

Biden has blamed corruption and widespread divisions within the Afghan government for the complete collapse of the Afghan defense forces. There is some validity in this view, as Afghan soldiers on the ground had been left unpaid, unsupported and malnourished for months. like NPR senior correspondent Ron Elving “We built an army for the Afghans, but not a political structure that could support it,” he said.

However, critics say Biden bears responsibility for failing to heed CIA warnings that Kabul was certain it would fall if the withdrawal continued without leaving enough support in place. The administration claims that after 20 years, $ 1 trillion, 300,000 trained Afghan troops, sending over 1 million US troops and losing over 6,000 US soldiers and contractors, a few years or weeks would not have achieved a different result in Afghanistan. That said, the only exit strategy seems to have been “attracting them and hoping for the best”.

Uncertain future

Afghanistan has long been known as the “graveyard of empires”, and for good reason. Two decades of American blood and treasury bought some benefits for Afghan civil society, and especially for Afghan women. This hard-won progress now looks set to disappear under Taliban rule.

Elving summed it up this way: “Our country has been at war in Afghanistan longer than anywhere in our history, always hoping we can leave behind something that will endure. “But in the end, we were just the last foreigners to arrive and the last to be deported.”

Earthquake death toll rises in Haiti

Early counts show Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti killed at least 1,300 and injured about 6,000. The Haitian government still does not have reliable estimates of the number of people still missing. Unlike the 2010 Port-au-Prince earthquake that killed about 200,000, this earthquake focused on the less populated southwest of Haiti. The communities of Les Cayes and Jeremie appear to have suffered the most damage.

The quake flattened all types of buildings, including schools, hospitals, churches and thousands of homes. The location has complicated rescue and relief efforts as roads in the area have been hotspots for gang-related kidnappings. However, Jerry Chandler, Haiti’s director general of civil protection, says the gangs have apparently decided to allow humanitarian convoys to cross since the quake.

The most complex issues are the approach of Grace Tropical Depression. The storm could bring severe weather to the area today as rescuers continue to search for wreckage for survivors.

