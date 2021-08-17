Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times





Biden defends Afghanistan’s messy withdrawal

In a White House speech, President Biden insisted that the US mission in Afghanistan should never have been for nation-building, and said there was no easy time to withdraw, although he acknowledged that the withdrawal had been difficult. and messy When I came to office, I inherited an agreement that President Trump negotiated with the Taliban, Biden said. The choice I had to make as your president was either to follow that deal or be ready to return to fighting the Taliban in the middle of the spring season. He added, I stand completely behind my decision. His unabashed defense gathered some Democrats on his side, but the president still faces angry and increasingly public criticism from lawmakers on both parties over the chaos in Kabul. Separately, critics have blamed former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for the pandemonium in Kabul, saying he has betrayed his people. On the ground: Thousands of desperate Afghans trying to escape Taliban control stormed Kabul airport yesterday, clearing runways and even trying to catch up with US military aircraft. Our Visual Investigation team analyzed how the fall of governments happened.

Deaths from the earthquake in Haiti totaled 1,400 Civil protection officials in Haiti raised the death toll from Saturday’s quake by 7.2 on the Richter scale to more than 1,400 and said nearly 7,000 people were injured.

Many churches were destroyed by the earthquake. For many Haitians, their only source of help throughout their lives, in the absence of strong government institutions, has been the church, part of the Haitian landscape since the era of European colonialism and slavery. In the town of Les Cayes, which was particularly devastated by the earthquake, the clergy despaired even as they sought to project hope and determination for reconstruction. We are the only thing here, said Rev. Yves Joel Jacqueline, who works in the city cathedral. There is no support from the government. Context: The disaster could not have come at a worse time for Haiti. The Caribbean nation is still traumatized by the unresolved July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Mose, and is still recovering from the catastrophic earthquake that devastated much of the Port-au-Prince area in 2010. The Grace of Tropical Depression: The storm landed in Haiti yesterday afternoon, bringing the potential for landslides and flooding that could hamper recovery efforts.

Some nations, incl FRENCH, Germany and Israel, have authorized stimulant injections of Covid-19 for the elderly. The Biden administration is developing a plan that will deliver shots to people with compromised immunity as early as the fall, saying the logistics are too complicated to wait for scientific certainty that extra doses are really needed. In the US, the increase in cases caused by the Delta variant has forced Americans to calibrate. Governors and mayors who imposed closures over the summer are now pushing people to get vaccines. More than twice as many new cases of the virus have been reported nationwide compared to last August. Answer: WHO officials argue that boosting programs will further deprive lower-income countries of vaccines, giving the virus amplitude to mutate into potentially more transmissible or virulent variants. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other virus news: latest news News from the USA

Enver Hoxha was once Europe’s most stable tyrant and feared by the communists, leaving his Albania full of statues and portraits in his honor. Now, only one tribute remains, watched day and night by Sabire Plaku, 80, and her daughter. In his day, he was a good man, but no one loves him anymore, the Elder said. I have defended it with all my might.

ART AND IDEAS A new must for TV and movie shooting Working in sets can be challenging. Several TV and movie companies are hiring therapists to help, reports Alex Marshall. Some projects bring in pre-film therapists to help writers work with darker materials. Other times, therapists are available to cast and crew members as soon as filming begins. When the Amazon Railroad Underground series, for people fleeing slavery, was shooting in Georgia, a therapist, Kim Whyte, was filming. Some of the actors and crew were concerned about the content only the institution of slavery, Whyte said. Others wanted to talk about issues at home. Part of an effort to make film productions healthier jobs. You are pushed, pushed, pushed and pushed to the limit, all the time, Sue Quinn, a location manager, told The New York Times. The priority is often to ensure projects stay on budget, she said, and crew members and actors are often harassed or asked to work tedious hours. Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, a writer and producer, said she first worked with a therapist while writing a short film about her asylum-seeking experience in Britain. She then decided to make the therapist available to cast and crew members in several other productions. It should be part of the way we all work, Gharoro-Akpojotor said. We do not know what anyone is working on.

What to cook

