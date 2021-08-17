Acquisition of Australia Pfizer from Covax vaccine distribution stockpiles under fire | health

Connect with us

Acquisition of Australia Pfizer from Covax vaccine distribution stockpiles under fire

Australians buy 500,000 doses of Pfizer from global vaccine-sharing initiative Covax has revived the debate over whether more Covid-19 vaccines should be reserved for developing countries.

On Tuesday Workers and the Australian Council for International Development questioned Australia’s purchase of 500,000 doses from the scheme run by the World Health Organization, which was first announced by Health Minister Greg Hunt on June 6thwith

Australia ka paid $ 123 million to buy more than 25 million doses from Covax and contributed another $ 80 million to support vaccine access for low-income countries.

Although Australia did not get any Pfizer in the first round of Covax distributions in the first quarter and no AstraZeneca in the second round from February to May, it is one of a number of developed countries that got Pfizer in the third round.

Although the largest allocations went to Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines and South Africa, Australia bought 500,000 doses, the UK 539,370 and New Zealand 100,620.

The government has previously defended its participation in the scheme, which consists of a stream for developing countries to receive vaccines and a second stream that allows developed countries to buy vaccines if their domestic supplies are low.

Australia has numerous supplies of domestically produced AstraZeneca and has delivered millions of doses to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and other regional neighbors.

But because of medical advice that Pfizer is the preferred vaccine for people under the age of 59 and the biggest vaccine reluctance for AstraZeneca, Australia has been on a worldwide search for extra doses of Pfizer. On Sunday the Australian government announced that it had purchased 1 million doses of Pfizer from Poland.

The chief executive of the Australian Council for International Development, Marc Purcell, told the Sydney Morning Herald that Australia had shown desperation to get its favorite vaccine, Pfizer, from every source in Australia.

But we can not forget that our assets are linked to the reduction and extinction of Covid in developing countries surrounding Australia, he reportedly saidwith

The Covax facility is open to countries in real need, but obviously countries like Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia should be a priority for donors like Australia.

The New York Times reported that Pfizer wanted new doses to go to developing countries, but Covax has insisted on fulfilling orders for developed countries like Australia that had bought them at higher prices.

The Australian Government does not publish real-time information about the source of vaccine doses, leading to confusion in July about source of additional doses of Pfizer to be shipped to New South Waleswith

Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said Australians would have far more confidence in the spread of vaccines if Morrison were simply fair to the people.

If Mr. Morrison had to use access to vaccines intended for developing countries, he should be prior to that, Wong said. Of course, if Morrison had done his job last year and secured enough supplies, we would not be in this position.

In June Hunt told reporters in Canberra that Australia would receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer from Covax in the coming weeks.

Shadow Health Minister Mark Butler said Tuesday it was an indictment over the Morrison governments’ vaccine purchase strategy that Australia had to beg and remove in a structure set up for the world’s poorest nations.

Butler told reporters in Adelaide that Labor welcomes any dose made available, but Australia should have secured more doses through private supply deals instead of relying on Covax.

