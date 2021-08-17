Acquisition of Australia Pfizer from Covax vaccine distribution stockpiles under fire | health

Australians buy 500,000 doses of Pfizer from global vaccine-sharing initiative Covax has revived the debate over whether more Covid-19 vaccines should be reserved for developing countries.

On Tuesday Workers and the Australian Council for International Development questioned Australia’s purchase of 500,000 doses from the scheme run by the World Health Organization, which was first announced by Health Minister Greg Hunt on June 6thwith

Australia ka paid $ 123 million to buy more than 25 million doses from Covax and contributed another $ 80 million to support vaccine access for low-income countries.

Although Australia did not get any Pfizer in the first round of Covax distributions in the first quarter and no AstraZeneca in the second round from February to May, it is one of a number of developed countries that got Pfizer in the third round.