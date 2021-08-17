Singapore Property Market Grows Again – Top International News





American markets start the week with red; Bonds Move Up Stocks around the world, including in the US, shifted with new economic data and the rapid spread of the delta variant caused concern that economies are not keeping up with the market. Treasury bonds increased. Markets were at their all-time high on Friday, and this could be a small corrective move. China’s economy showed lower-than-expected growth. Stoxx Europe has fallen 0.60% Dow Jones fell 0.23% NASDAQ decreased by 0.86% HSBC Holdings agrees to buy Axa assets in Singapore for $ 575 million British investment bank HSBC Holdings has agreed to buy the assets of French insurer Axa in Singapore for $ 575 million (Rs 4,265). This is part of the company plan to expand its asset management business in Asia to increase fee revenue. HSBC expects the combined unit to be the seventh largest life insurer and the fourth largest retail health insurer in Singapore. It will take $ 30 billion more to fight Covid: Governor of the Central Bank of Thailand The governor of the Bank of Thailand said an additional $ 30 billion (2,22,570 rubles) in government spending would be required to combat the effect of the Covid pandemic. The governor also said the current economic shock from the pandemic is greater than from the Asian financial crisis in 1997 and the government could fund additional spending by borrowing more. Hong Kong tightens travel limits for returnees from 16 countries According to recent reports, Hong Kong has tightened travel limits for residents returning from 16 countries and the list includes the US, France and Spain. The new restrictions will take effect starting Aug. 20, and the change comes just two months after the country began easing quarantine measures. The reversal is due to the increase in Covid Delta cases in major countries. The Singapore Property Market is growing again The property market in Singapore is growing as home sales are rising following the easing of Covid restrictions. According to data from the Urban Development Authority, purchases of new private units increased by 82% to 1,589 in July compared to 872 units in June. This is the second highest purchase compared to 1633 in January. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigns Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet resigned after failing to get majority support. Muhyiddin has been in power for more than 17 months and resigned as the leader with the shortest power. He will continue as caretaker Prime Minister until a successor is found. Oil falls and recovers after China’s economic data Crude oil prices in the US fell for the third day in a row as Chinese economic data showed the country’s economic recovery was slowing. Concerns about falling global demand for crude oil pulled the commodity. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures in New York fell to 3.5% at one point, but have now gained again. $ 65 / barrel seems like a good support for the commodity which is now trading at $ 67.70 / barrel. Biden will talk about the Afghan situation today US President Joe Biden will return to the White House from the Presidents’ holiday home at Camp David on Monday. He is expected to address his nation on the crisis in Afghanistan, where Taliban terrorists have taken control of the Kabul capital. Biden will speak soon from the White House, where just 5 days ago he said he had not regretted his decision to withdraw American troops from the country. The disturbing images of civilians running to cover themselves as the US military plane left the country have shocked countries around the world. Markets do not like volatility, let’s see if we can see a reaction.

