The province has more than 5,000 active cases of COVID-19, a city close to 500
Medicine Hat had 1,841 total cases, 483 active, 1,335 healed and there were 23 deaths.
There are 109 new cases in the city since the last update on Friday and 27 new cures.
COVID-19 outbreaks have been found throughout the city, including in a well-known nightclub, inpatient care center and Regional Medicine Hat Hospital.
An AHS spokesman told CHAT News on Monday there are 12 patients with COVID-19 at the Regional Medicine Hat Hospital, with three of them at the ICU.
Between Hatters 12 and above, 71.2 have received at least one vaccine dose and 64.1 are fully vaccinated.
61.8 percent of all Hatters have received at least one vaccine dose in the last update and 55.6% of Hatters are fully vaccinated.
There are 5,354 active cases in the province, 916 more than Friday, and 232,659 cured cases in the province, 490 more.
The total cases of Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic are 240,346.
There are 1,407 new cases in the province since Friday’s update, and another 1,215 cases have been identified.
There are now 161 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 43 of whom are in the ICU, and 2,333 deaths.
The province completed 20,489 tests since Friday’s update.
The positivity rate is about 6.9 percent.
Alberta has administered 5,443,763 vaccine doses in the last update.
Across the province, 76.8 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 67.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Among Albanians of all ages, 65.4 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine and 57.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.
There are 765 active cases and 12,606 recovered in the Southern Zone. The total number of deaths in the area is 139.
The reproductive value throughout the province for the week of August 2-8 is 1.25. 1.0 is 1.09 in the Calgary Zone, 1.41 in the Edmonton Zone and 1.41 in the rest of Alberta.
Updated every two weeks. In the last update from July 19-25 the numbers were 1.48 across the province, 1.50 in the Calgary Zone, 1.37 in the Edmonton Zone and 1.48 in the rest of Alberta.
Cypress County has reached 396 cases. There are 74 active cases, 321 cured and one death. The latest single-dose vaccination rate for all ages is 52.8 percent, the double-dose rate is 46. The Cypress county has the third-highest case rate per 100,000 people at 655.
The Forty Mile County has 160 cases in total. There are two active cases, 155 recovered and there have been three deaths. The final single-dose vaccination rate for all ages is 31 percent, the two-dose rate is 27.5.
Taber’s doctor has 584 cases a total of nine active cases, 569 cured and there have been six deaths. The final single-dose vaccination rate for all ages is 37.9 percent, the two-dose rate is 33.8.
Special Zones Nr. 2 has 112 cases a total of six active cases, 105 cured and there was one death.
Brooks has 1,551 cases a total of 13 active cases and 1,523 have been cured. Brooks has recorded 15 deaths.
Newell County has a total of 259 cases eight active cases, 248 recovered and there have been three deaths. The latest single-dose vaccination rate for all ages is 51.7 percent, the two-dose rate is 44.9. Newell numbers include the city of Brooks.
Warner County has 475 total cases. There are six active cases, 466 have been cured and there have been three deaths in the county. The latest single-dose vaccination rate for all ages is 47.2 percent, the two-dose rate is 41.3.
The city of Lethbridge has a total of 4,981 cases. There are 98 active cases, 4,843 cured and there were 40 deaths. Lethbridge County has 1,288 cases, 16 active cases, 1,258 recovered and there have been 14 deaths.
Not all areas in vaccination data map match the case counting map.
Figures in alberta.ca are updated by the end of the day August 15, 2021.
Saskatchewan has a total of 51,390 cases, 1,038 considered active. There are 49,766 cases cured and there have been 586 deaths from COVID-19 in the province.
