Byrd appointed Special Envoy of International Affairs Cherokee Nations | tidings





TAHLEQUAH Chief Executive Chuck Hoskin Jr. on 15 August appointed former Tribal Council President Joe Byrd as the tribes’ first special envoy for International Affairs and Language Preservation in a ceremony. Byrd, from Tahlequah, is a fluent Cherokee speaker and senior Cherokee Nation public official, serving as chief executive from 1995-99 and as a tribal adviser from 1987 to 1995 and from 2012 until the end of his term on August 14. . Chief Byrd has committed decades of his career serving the Cherokee people, Hoskin said. We are at a point in history in which we increasingly need to engage with other tribes and internationally on a number of issues, including the preservation of the indigenous language. From inter-tribal organizations to the United Nations, it is critical that the Cherokee Nation provide leadership and remain fully committed. We are really lucky that Chief Byrd wants to continue to serve the Cherokee people. Hoskin signed an executive order establishing the post at the Aug. 15 ceremony at the CN Peace Pavilion in Tahlequah. The appointment of Byrds to the post is for two years.This year, CN celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Cherokee curriculum and an added focus on language preservation. The order signed by Hoskin cites the need for CN leadership withNational Congress of American Indians and United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organizations Decade of Indigenous Languages ​​(2022-32), among other global and inter-tribal organizations and programs. Byrd said he appreciates Hoskins’s trust in him for the position and vowed to keep the CN engaged as a leader on issues important to indigenous peoples around the world. The Cherokee Nation must continue to be a leader among the tribes, whether in the NCAI, at the United Nations, or wherever policies and programs affecting Indian nations have been formed, Byrd said. This is especially true of efforts to save endangered indigenous languages ​​and cultural lifestyles. The opportunity to provide leadership in these areas, not only in international bodies but also more closely in our Cherokee communities, is an opportunity I am excited to seize. As special envoy, Byrd will work with Secretary of State Tina Glory Jordan, Executive Director of Government Relations Kim Teehee and Executive Director of the Language Program Howard Paden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cherokeephoenix.org/news/byrd-named-cherokee-nation-s-international-affairs-special-envoy/article_40eea920-fecf-11eb-b237-270d4df15df9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos