Victoria Covid Update: Authorities warn Delta has spread among children as state reports 24 new cases | Victoria

Victorian health authorities have defended a decision to close children’s playgrounds, finding that more than 20% of the positive cases in Melbourne’s sixth block are children under the age of 10.

Fifty children under the age of 10 were among 227 active cases of coronavirus in Victoria. The state reported 24 new local cases on Tuesday.

The chief health officer, Prof. Brett Sutton, said the risk of transmission among children was one of the reasons he decided to close playgrounds and skate parks.

We are investigating a possible broadcast on a playground, Sutton said. It’s not final, and we probably won’t be able to make it final, but there seems to have been broadcast on a playground.

We also saw narration among students who were not in classes together, who had no other face-to-face interaction other than sharing a walk home, did not play together, did not live together, did not have classes together.

This is more definitive. The danger is there. We want to minimize every single opportunity in order to get ahead of this.

Sutton on Monday resumed a series of tough measures that mimicked phase four conditions imposed during Melbourne’s second wave in 2020, which included closing playgrounds, permits for authorized workers and an overnight curfew.

Permits for authorized workers take effect at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities had also called on people living and working in St. Kilda and surrounding suburbs to be tested after two more mysterious cases were reported among St. Kilda residents bringing the number of mysterious cases related to the suburb to five.

The mysterious cases included a person who attended an engagement party in Caulfield North last week, a person in Albert Park who works in St. Kilda, a person in Dandenong who works in St. Kilda, and two other St. Kilda residents.

Three other people who attended the engagement party had tested positive, bringing the total to six. A person working as a caretaker for one of those present had also tested positive.

The 24 cases announced Tuesday included two more related to the public housing tower on Lygon Street, nine related to Glenroy West Elementary School and three related to Al-Taqwa College. The 3,000 people who had been isolated for nearly two weeks after exposure at Al-Taqwa College were due to be quarantined in the coming days.

Deputy Secretary of Health Kate Matson said the most troubling areas at the moment were the periphery of the breast, where the virus appeared to have circulated undetected.

These cases have got the virus from somewhere, the virus is circulating in those geographical areas of Melbourne, Matson told reporters on Tuesday.

If you look at the map of exhibit sites on our website, you can see 50 bizarre exhibits ranging from South Melbourne, down the bay, to Brighton.

These cases are not related to age, they are not related to faith. They are not all in the same book club. They are not all in the same foot club. The only thing they share is the geographical proximity.

They can live or work in the city of Glen Eira or in the city of Port Phillip. They have different types of work, some are employed, some are in office work, some are in blue collar work. There is nothing linking these cases other than geography, that is why we are asking for testing rates to increase in that area.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said he was disappointed that anti-Semitic comments were addressed to members of Melbourne’s Jewish community in response to the engagement party, which was attended by 69 members of the Orthodox community in Caulfield, Balaclava and the surrounding area.

“Anti-Semitism is unacceptable and bad, and we have zero tolerance for it in our state,” Andrews said.

The breaking of the rules was not a reflection on the Jewish community, more broadly. It was not an act of faith or culture, it was not something one should use to reflect on a wider group of people in our Victorian community.

We have a proud Jewish community, an important Jewish community, and it is simply unacceptable and bad for someone to trade in some of the anti-Semitic behaviors and comments we have seen recently.

Andrews criticized the party on Monday, but said no incidents lie behind the decision to extend the blocking and tightening of restrictions.

Despite that remark, some comments on social media have singled out the engagement party as the reason the Melbourne blockade was extended for two weeks until September 2nd.

Andrews also rejected a suggestion that the Victorian government should take over the distribution of vaccines to elderly private care providers, which are regulated by the federal government.

I will not take responsibility for a sector that I do not fund, that I do not regulate, and where some of whom indicated last year that they were not prepared to listen, but leave anyone to a government with which have nothing to do, said the Prime Minister.

