Fire evacuees before our era race to collect essentials after being suddenly forced to leave home

People were evacuated from their homes with a brief notice after an aggressively burned fire in Glenrosaon’s West Kelowna neighborhood on Sunday said they had to try to throw essential items together and flee.

Tim and Wendy Schall, who live in the hilly town on the west shore of Lake Okanagan, were notified of the fire by one of their daughters, who saw the fire approaching her parents’ property.

“And I thought ‘uh,'” Wendy Schall said.

It took the couple about 30 minutes to pack coffee, pillows and sentimental items like her father’s ashes, jewelry and photos before police came to their door, saying they had to leave.

A couple watches the newly lit fire on Mount Law, near Peachland and Glenrosa on the west side of Lake Okanagan, off the coast of Kelowna, before Christ, on Sunday. (Artur Gajda / REUTERS)

“I honestly thought we would get through this year. That we would be safe,” Wendy Schall said. The couple was also forced to leave their home 10 years ago due to another fire nearby.

“There are no more trees to burn,” she said. “So I thought ‘how far can that fire fall and take us?’

“I’m a little upset you know because this is happening.”

Schalls are now staying with one of their daughters as they hope firefighters are able to curb rapid movement Mount Law bonfire, which started on Sunday. It is currently eight square kilometers in size and is classified as out of control.

Tim and Wendy Schall have been evacuated twice from their home in the Glenrosa neighborhood of West Kelowna due to the fire. The couple says they are grateful for the efforts firefighters are making to control the recent fire. (Chad Pawson / CBC News)

The couple’s property is one of 460 properties affected by evacuation order released Sunday by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

‘Terribly awful’

Gavin Monroe and his family also fled their home in Glenrosa, with items hastily packed into their vehicle as the flames ignited overhead.

“Incredible,” Monrofrom said from the reception center on Monday. “I have never seen anything like it. A fire of that size so close and with smoke over our house like that. It’s horrible.”

The order was just one of several issued Sunday as strong winds ignited the flames of some of the UN’s most dangerous inland fires. More than 6,500 properties are currently under an evacuation order in BC

‘There are fires everywhere’

Officials are urging people in fire-prone areas not to delay home preparation.

On Sunday, many of the homeowners arrived at an emergency reception center in Kelowna to register to receive food, shelter or even clothing, if needed.

Beryl Itani has been volunteering with emergency aid services in Kelowna for 35 years. She says the fire season in 2021 is the worst she has ever experienced. (Chad Pawson / CBC News)

Beryl Itani has been volunteering with emergency aid services in Kelowna for 35 years and says about 150 people the workers met on Monday arrived with only the clothes they were wearing when leaving their homes on Sunday.

“We’re asking people be prepared because right now there are fires everywhere, around us, “she said.” This is probably the worst fire season I have ever seen. “We are seeing people from all over the province here.”

Diana Pastran-Caffet was forced to flee her home on Lake Logan on Friday over a fire in Tremont Creek. (Chad Pawson / CBC News)

Diana Pastran-Caffet has been in Kelowna since Friday when she was forced to leave her home on Lake Logan after Big Tremont Creek Fire ran towards the city.

Pastran-Caffet’s house was under alarm for evacuation before the order came and she had packed the items and thought she was ready to leave at some point. But when the call came, she said she was still trying to gather her two dogs and help another resident get out of town.

“I was quite ready, in the end, we are never ready because after I had it all packed I found a person who was trapped,” she said. “You will never know what you will find, so be prepared. Always be ready to help another person.”

Anyone who decides against evacuation should leave immediately.

The evacuation must have taken place across the province across the country being evacuated from a community by a large fire.

To find the closest to you, visit the Emergency Management BC page.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, regardless of whether or not they have access to services at an evacuation center.