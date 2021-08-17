President Biden is throwing dice at the terrorist threat





President Biden is making a devilish gamble and the stakes are upon us. The reason for the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 was because the Taliban were harboring al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden. We stood to prevent the emergence of other terrorist threats there. And it worked. As Islamic extremist assassins hit Europe and the US over the past 20 years, there was nothing on the 9/11 scale. Now, thanks to Bidens’s incompetent withdrawal, the Taliban have invaded the nation. With an administration that has been so wrong about everything else, how can Americans believe it when it says it can negotiate with the Taliban? The biggest question that hung over Bidens’s speech Monday was whether his foreshadowed transition from nation-building to limited counterterrorism attacks would actually work or prove a bust. The Biden administration is focusing on a strategy that former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld backed in Afghanistan. AP Photo / Susan Walsh This is the doctrine advocated by former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. Rumsfeld never wanted to invade Afghanistan, let alone Iraq. He collapsed during the administration of George W. Bush, who entered the quagmire of rebuilding Afghanistan in the image of America. My guess is that Rumsfeld, a staunch foreign policy realist, would have hailed Bidens’s emphasis on anti-terrorism with hosana. The result is that Bidens’ political fate will not lie in leaving Kabul, but in whether the Taliban have faith, so to speak, in supporting terrorist perpetrators. So far, so good. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has suggested that the new Taliban are not the old Taliban. Here he hopes. But they have refused to reject al Qaeda. Taliban fighters driving through the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 16, 2021. Xinhua through ZUMA Press Our intelligence in Afghanistan is not great, even when we were on the ground. Indeed, a profound failure of American intelligence is at the heart of the current turmoil in Kabul. Will we be able to find out if ISIS, al Qaeda or any other terrorist group is planning a large-scale attack as guests of the Taliban? If Biden errs, it will be more than just political. The lives of Americans are in danger. Jacob Heilbrunn is the editor of The National Interest.

