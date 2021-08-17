The earthquake in Haiti destroyed many churches, tearing down a supporting pillar

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti Houses collapsed, hospitals were damaged, roads were narrowed or made impassable. But it was the devastation of churches by earthquakes across the southern Haiti peninsula that could be the biggest bowel strike for the estimated 1.5 million people affected.

For many Haitians, their only source of help throughout their lives, in the absence of strong government institutions, has been the church, part of the Haitian landscape since the era of European colonialism and slavery.

Many churches collapsed following Saturday morning’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake, which destroyed thousands of buildings and left entire cities and at least one city without a church standing. On Monday, as heavy rains threatened floods and landslides in the region, civil defense officials raised the death toll to more than 1,400 and said nearly 7,000 people had been injured.

In the town of Les Cayes, which was particularly devastated by the earthquake, the clergy despaired even as they sought to project hope and determination for reconstruction.