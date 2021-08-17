International
The earthquake in Haiti destroyed many churches, tearing down a supporting pillar
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti Houses collapsed, hospitals were damaged, roads were narrowed or made impassable. But it was the devastation of churches by earthquakes across the southern Haiti peninsula that could be the biggest bowel strike for the estimated 1.5 million people affected.
For many Haitians, their only source of help throughout their lives, in the absence of strong government institutions, has been the church, part of the Haitian landscape since the era of European colonialism and slavery.
Many churches collapsed following Saturday morning’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake, which destroyed thousands of buildings and left entire cities and at least one city without a church standing. On Monday, as heavy rains threatened floods and landslides in the region, civil defense officials raised the death toll to more than 1,400 and said nearly 7,000 people had been injured.
In the town of Les Cayes, which was particularly devastated by the earthquake, the clergy despaired even as they sought to project hope and determination for reconstruction.
We are the only thing here, said Rev. Yves Joel Jacqueline, 44, who works at the cathedral in Les Cayes with the cardinal of Haiti, Bishop Chibly Langlois, who was injured by the earthquake. There is no support from the government.
Heavy concrete roofs and church domes across the southern peninsula are now drilled, tabernacles are crooked or buried under rubble, marble walls with deep cracks.
Every church seen by reporters from The New York Times in a 15-mile drive in and around Les Cayes on Sunday was completely destroyed or severely damaged. The cathedral in the city of Jeremie, an architectural landmark built more than a century ago, was left in ruins.
The earthquake could not have come at a worse time for Haiti. The Caribbean nation is still traumatized by the unsolved July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Mose and is still recovering from the catastrophic earthquake that devastated most of the Port-au-Prince area in 2010, which destroyed the capital’s cathedral. its ruins now an ominous feature. on the horizon of capitals.
Severe poverty, systematic gang violence, pandemics, and a history of dysfunctional governance have only exacerbated Haiti’s efforts of 11 million people.
Those struggles have reinforced the importance of the church as a source of help, education and stability for most of the country, which has no other social security network. French slave owners made Catholicism the official religion of Haiti, but it stood firm even after the slave revolt and Haitian independence, a belief with which the Haitians are deeply attached.
Our church has been destroyed and many churches in and around Les Cayes have been destroyed, but we have faith and know that as long as people are still here, we can rebuild our community, said Father Jacqueline.
It is hard to overestimate the influence of Christianity in Hispaniola, the island separated from Haiti in the west and the Dominican Republic in the east. Roman Catholicism played a major role because of the European missionaries who brought it with them in the 1500s.
The dioceses of Santo Domingo and Concepcion de la Vega were founded in Hispaniola in 1511, less than two decades after the colony of Santo Domingo was established by the Spaniards. Catholicism became the official religion of Haiti by 1697 after the French occupied the western half of the island, turning it into a slave colony. It remained the official religion until 1985.
But Haiti, as the world’s first independent Black Nation, took Catholic rituals and blended them with local customs, creating a unique belief for the nation of which many are proud.
Churches became a major feature of communities across the country, places to gather, seek shelter, and receive food and education. These needs only intensified as the once richest country in the Caribbean fell into poverty over the past 100 years. Foreign intervention by the United States, which invaded and supported coups and dictatorships, deepened the despair.
Religious charities are playing a prominent role in mobilizing aid for earthquake victims. Catholic Relief Services, for example, said Sunday that it had sent teams to Les Cayes and the surrounding area to provide clean water, sanitation, shelter and emergency supplies. Catholic charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, a large Haitian diaspora community, said it was accepting donations for earthquake relief.
But aid delivery has been slow, partly reflecting the inability of Haitian governments to oversee and coordinate it, an echo of problems following the 2010 earthquake. Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry promised a tenfold increase in aid efforts in a Twitter post on Monday, but he has little power to make this happen.
Mr. Henrys’s public promise was also refuted by his private disappointment with the slow response so far, expressed to US Ambassador Michele J. Sison, and forwarded to a State Department internal update shared with The New York Times.
Underlining how limited and powerless his government is in the face of disaster, Mr. Henry has been monitoring the damage using an airplane lent to him from the Dominican Republic, with the name of the plastered nations on the side of the plane.
The homes of more than 1.5 million Haitians across the southern peninsula could be structurally damaged, according to another U.S. government internal estimate.
The need to speed up aid intensified as the Grace of Tropical Depression threatened Haiti and other Caribbean countries. The storm, which struck Haiti on Monday, could send heavy rain enough to cause landslides and flooding in the quake-hit area, where hundreds of thousands of survivors are sleeping in the wild.
Officials interviewed in and around Les Cayes were concerned that the storm could bring disease and famine, as strong gusts of wind and rainfall further complicate and delay aid efforts.
In an interview Sunday, Father Jacqueline stood on the rubble of his church and relied on a roaring set of red and white radio towers that collapsed at the entrances of buildings, prints of a past Christmas program scattered on the ground .
The priest had shared the residence with the Haitian cardinal. The two men escaped from the building while eating breakfast, but a disabled priest eating with them and two women tending to the apartment were killed.
The church has suffered from the situation in Haiti, from kidnapping, insecurity and then the coronavirus, said Father Jacqueline, referring to the widespread gang violence across Haiti that has spared no religious institutions, with bandits kidnapping priests and nuns for ransom.
A crew of people used their hands and hung up to get what they could out of his dilapidated apartment, including sensitive church documents, as they tried to keep men on the street who wanted to get what they could, everything that remained untouched by the destruction. .
Les Cayes Mayor Marie Michelle Sylvie Rameau said in an interview that there was a shortage of drinking water throughout the city and people were digging wells to quench their thirst with water that could be contaminated and spread disease.
Aid efforts on Monday were complicated by roadblocks on a major road connecting the capital with the southern peninsula, Ms Rameau added. Although the gangs controlling that road declared a humanitarian ceasefire over the weekend, the earthquake-stricken but still desperately poor local population set up checkpoints to loot aid convoys, disrupting a vital transport line for aid agencies.
Local officials fear that as the population becomes more desperate, they will begin to seize what they can, and even the church is not spared.
The only government assistance his church has received so far, added Father Jacqueline, taking the body of his colleague, the deceased priest.
Reporting contributed by Harold Isaac of Les Cayes, Milo Milfort of Port-au-Prince and Rick Gladstone of New York.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/16/world/americas/haiti-earthquake-aid-grace.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]