Mayor Goff backs decision to move to Level 4, urges Aucklanders to follow health guidelines





Mayor Phil Goff said the government has made the right decision by acting quickly and decisively to move to the fourth level in response to the discovery of a COVID-19 case in the community. The Australian experience with the Delta variant of COVID-19 shows that a gentle response to an explosion means it can quickly get out of control, he says. To return to a normal and safe life, minimizing the risk of the virus spreading is essential. At this point, we do not know how the positive case was contracted with COVID-19, meaning that other cases may already be in the community. Wise wise to get a preliminary answer. I absolutely understand the frustration that people will naturally feel in ruining their lives. This will be difficult for people separated from their families and difficult for people and businesses whose incomes will be affected. However, this is what we need to do. To successfully control the spread of the virus, everyone must play their part and follow the rules. We have a collective responsibility to each other, and it is unacceptable for anyone for selfish reasons to risk themselves, their families and their communities. Please make sure you follow all the health instructions as we have learned to do in the past. Stay home except to access essential services and stay inside your bubble. Wash your hands often, wear a face mask, use your QR code if you go out, exercise on the spot, keep physical distance and if you are sick, isolate yourself and get tested. We have defeated this virus before and will do it again if we do what is necessary. Public council facilities such as libraries, leisure centers and swimming pools, museums, zoo, halls, playground and public toilets will be closed. Auckland Transportation will continue its core services for essential workers, but passengers must socially distance themselves and wear masks. Other essential services such as recycling and waste collection, water maintenance and other infrastructure will continue. However, most council employees outside of these categories will work from home. Council resources will be available to assist our public health services and any other appropriate social services as required. Please stay calm. No need to panic to buy. Supermarkets and other essential suppliers will remain open. Please be considerate and think of others, said Mayor Goff.

