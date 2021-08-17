Covid NSW Update: Blitz vaccination targets southwest Sydney under 40 as state reports 452 new cases | New South Wales

New South Wales will launch a vaccination strike aimed at delivering blows to more than 500,000 16- to 39-year-olds in southwest Sydney, where most of Covid’s new cases are reported.

Defense force personnel will assist vaccination centers as they try to deliver 530,000 doses to 12 local government disturbance areas over the next two and a half weeks.

Pfizer doses, sourced from Poland, will be available to anyone between the ages of 16 and 39 in those hotspots, not just authorized workers, as the state continues to struggle with the growing number of cases in western Sydney and southwest.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian warned that cases are expected to increase significantly, as 452 cases won in the country were reported in the state on Tuesday.

As the list of exposure sites rose, NSW Health had decided to ban the publication of those in Sydney’s largest that were considered a low risk of transmission.

What we learned is where the infection is most likely to spread, said Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McAnulty.

That is why we focused on those areas and learned that people get lost in the details when we place places that we do not think are places of danger on the website or in the media, he said.

He said NSW Health had started the new practice over the weekend. NSW was still publishing all exposure sites in regional NSW, even those with the lowest risk.

There was a death a woman in her 80s in Westmead reported on Tuesday. Currently, 447 people with Covid were hospitalized, with 69 of them in intensive care and 24 seeking ventilation.

There were 18 new cases in western NSW, bringing the total to 116. In addition, NSW Health was now aware of a case in Broken Hill after a person attended a funeral in Wilcannia. Most cases in the region were aboriginal people.

In Hunter New England, there were 10 new cases, bringing the total to 130.

There were also concerns about Lennox Head in the North Coast states, as fragments of the virus were rediscovered in the sewage.

After the cases were discovered at St George Hospital on Monday, 80 health personnel were considered close contacts and were forced into mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said there was no doubt that the hospital system was under great pressure.

Four patients and two staff members were tested positive at that hospital while 21 patients in the ward remained in isolation after their test, McAnulty said.

Despite expectations that case numbers would increase in the short term, Berejiklian reiterated guarantees that life would be much cheaper than it is today once we reach 70% and 80%. [vaccination rates]with

It does not mean being completely free. This does not mean that we will allow the virus to be rampant in the community regardless of the number of our cases, but it will be cheaper than it is today, she said.

She said September and October would be our hardest months, but again said she was looking at ways to perhaps ease the rules during those difficult months for people who had been vaccinated.

Vaccination rate according to postal code

She again referred to the hits of 6 million before the end of August as a critical threshold. The NSW government was now publishing postal vaccination rates in one interactive mapwith

She indicated that the most vaccinated zip codes were areas in northwest Sydney, such as Edmondson Park and Berkshire Park, which had between 80-89% of residents with one dose and 40-49% with two.

There were also high vaccination rates on Sydney’s north coast, with Bayview’s northern suburban beaches leading the charge.

The lowest vaccination rates were around Mildura and Swan Hill, in the south-western states, where less than 20% had received the first dose and less than 10% had been vaccinated.