Covid NSW Update: Blitz vaccination targets southwest Sydney under 40 as state reports 452 new cases | New South Wales

New South Wales will launch a vaccination strike aimed at delivering blows to more than 500,000 16- to 39-year-olds in southwest Sydney, where most of Covid’s new cases are reported.

Defense force personnel will assist vaccination centers as they try to deliver 530,000 doses to 12 local government disturbance areas over the next two and a half weeks.

Pfizer doses, sourced from Poland, will be available to anyone between the ages of 16 and 39 in those hotspots, not just authorized workers, as the state continues to struggle with the growing number of cases in western Sydney and southwest.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian warned that cases are expected to increase significantly, as 452 cases won in the country were reported in the state on Tuesday.

As the list of exposure sites rose, NSW Health had decided to ban the publication of those in Sydney’s largest that were considered a low risk of transmission.

What we learned is where the infection is most likely to spread, said Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McAnulty.

That is why we focused on those areas and learned that people get lost in the details when we place places that we do not think are places of danger on the website or in the media, he said.

He said NSW Health had started the new practice over the weekend. NSW was still publishing all exposure sites in regional NSW, even those with the lowest risk.

There was a death a woman in her 80s in Westmead reported on Tuesday. Currently, 447 people with Covid were hospitalized, with 69 of them in intensive care and 24 seeking ventilation.

There were 18 new cases in western NSW, bringing the total to 116. In addition, NSW Health was now aware of a case in Broken Hill after a person attended a funeral in Wilcannia. Most cases in the region were aboriginal people.

In Hunter New England, there were 10 new cases, bringing the total to 130.

There were also concerns about Lennox Head in the North Coast states, as fragments of the virus were rediscovered in the sewage.

After the cases were discovered at St George Hospital on Monday, 80 health personnel were considered close contacts and were forced into mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said there was no doubt that the hospital system was under great pressure.

Four patients and two staff members were tested positive at that hospital while 21 patients in the ward remained in isolation after their test, McAnulty said.

Despite expectations that case numbers would increase in the short term, Berejiklian reiterated guarantees that life would be much cheaper than it is today once we reach 70% and 80%. [vaccination rates]with

It does not mean being completely free. This does not mean that we will allow the virus to be rampant in the community regardless of the number of our cases, but it will be cheaper than it is today, she said.

She said September and October would be our hardest months, but again said she was looking at ways to perhaps ease the rules during those difficult months for people who had been vaccinated.

Vaccination rate according to postal code

She again referred to the hits of 6 million before the end of August as a critical threshold. The NSW government was now publishing postal vaccination rates in one interactive mapwith

She indicated that the most vaccinated zip codes were areas in northwest Sydney, such as Edmondson Park and Berkshire Park, which had between 80-89% of residents with one dose and 40-49% with two.

There were also high vaccination rates on Sydney’s north coast, with Bayview’s northern suburban beaches leading the charge.

The lowest vaccination rates were around Mildura and Swan Hill, in the south-western states, where less than 20% had received the first dose and less than 10% had been vaccinated.

Once we reach the 6m hits, you can consider the possibilities of how [and] what we may be able to do in September and October that we cannot currently do, the prime minister said.

The Doherty model presented to the national cabinet speaks to 70% vaccination rates before a easing of the rules. It is also promised in small case numbers.

But the Prime Minister said: When you reach a point where a significant part of the community is vaccinated, there are considerations for fully vaccinated people to undertake low-risk activities, which other countries in the world with situations similar to NSW or much worse situations than NSW are already doing, she said.

Does it mean good to live completely freely? Jo. But does that mean living better and freer than we do today? Absolutely.

The government had also revealed more details of where the broadcast was taking place, which may partly explain the decision to ban the publication of each exposure site.

More than 70% of cases were transmitted within families.

Despite house arrest warrants and travel bans, in the last two weeks there have been about 100 cases where the broadcast was due to people visiting other people’s home.

Significant transmission also remained in the workplace, particularly factories, production and retail facilities, among the staff working there.

Childcare was also an important transmission point.

The Prime Minister was unable to say when she would present her roadmap for school returns or for the HSC. The situation was proving more challenging as there was an increasing number of children catching the Delta variant.

Of the 452 reported cases, 159 were under 19 years old.

NSW Deputy Secretary of Health Susan Pearce said the agency was throwing absolutely everything into taking the 530,000 doses of Pfizer in the arms over the next two and a half weeks. The second doses would be administered in October, when more supply was expected.

This is above all other vaccinations that we will continue to do in all our other state clinics. To give you an indication at the moment, Southwest Sydney, West Sydney and Sydney are there every day doing mobile clinics in mosques, for refugees, for the homeless, for people in disability centers, for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups, mental health units, the Sudanese community and the Pacific community, she said.

Authorized workers were already being offered 100,000 Pfizer vaccines this week, with 76,000 bookings already made.

