International
Young Scots are going to the polls today as the provincial election race is tightening
The Nova Scots are heading to the polls today in a provincial election that some insiders predict could be so close that the result will not be known until Wednesday.
When Liberal Leader Iain Rankin called the election last month, the province was entering a period of new freedom as public health protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic were being eased. Most regular activities can continue with few restrictions and fully vaccinated people can travel freely in and out of the province.
The Liberals, who have been in power since 2013, hoped to take the positive position, along with a traditionally dormant summer campaign, in their third consecutive majority victory. But the party came out of the gate and its campaign struggled to find momentum amid opposition attacks.
This is the first campaign for Rankin as a liberal leader after replacing Stephen McNeil, who retired in February after 17 years in politics; he spent the last eight as prime minister.
Not long after Rankin started his campaign, one of his candidates stepped down, citing concerns about her mental health. But Robyn Ingraham later updated her statement, saying party officials suggested she blame her mental health when the real reason was that some people were unhappy with the boudoir-style photos that were circulated online before the start of elections.
Rankin, who just weeks before the start of the campaign admitted to being twice accused of drinking and driving in his 20s, tried to deal with the consequences of Ingraham’s departure head-to-head. The story drags on for most of the first week of the campaign, overshadowing the party leader’s efforts to highlight the pandemic management by the government, the affordable childcare agreement it signed with Ottawa shortly before the writing and the electoral platform of the party fell.
Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston and NDP leader Gary Burrill each closed Rankin issues and the Liberals have not been able to deviate enough.
After being largely out of the limelight for 18 months during the pandemic, for the past 30 days Houston and Tories have tackled the health care issue, showing the province’s growing list of people without a family doctor (about 71,000 in the last count), problems with ambulance availability and shortcomings in the long-term care system they say the Liberals were slow to address during their previous two terms.
Burrill, meanwhile, has drawn attention to a growing real estate market fueled by people moving to Nova Scotia during the pandemic. This led to house prices exceeding the means of many locals, along with a lack of supply.
Even more, however, the MDP has highlighted a sky-high tenant market that has seen many long-term tenants face rising expectations far beyond what they can afford. The government brought in temporary lease control last fall, but only Burrill and the NDP have promised to make it permanent.
For a party that once dominated seats in the Halifax subway area, that message seems to have arrived, with Burrill pointing to many examples of people really affected. And while Halifax has been the epicenter of the housing crisis, the NDP also believes they can have benefits with the issue in the Breton Cape Regional Municipality.
Amid challenges from the opposition and many races perceived to be tight, Rankin also has to contend with the fact that 11 liberal officials, many of them long-term political veterans who could be counted on for a win, will not run again.
Liberals see this as a chance for Rankin to seek a mandate of his own with a team that shares his vision for tackling climate change by expanding educational opportunities and economic development and addressing shortcomings in the healthcare system.
On Monday, the last full day of the campaign, Rankin predicted his party would win a majority government. Houston, meanwhile, seems to be on a path to victory and called on voters to help make it a reality.
As for Burrill, he said that what was predicted to be a sleepy campaign 30 days ago has turned out to be everything else, as more and more people have been engaged in recent weeks and are receptive to his party message.
While the Liberals, NDP and Tories are expected to win the most, if not all, of the 55 seats to win, some high-profile Independents and candidates representing the Green Party of Nova Scotia and the Atlantica Party are also hoping for electoral progress. Neither side has had a representative in the legislature before and they have struggled to reach out to voters.
How long it will take to count the votes cast remains in the air.
Voting closes at 8 p.m. Nearly 177,000 people cast advanced votes for 58,000 more than in the 2017 provincial elections.
Nova Scotia Election officials have said they will stop counting ballots at midnight to avoid worker fatigue and possible human error if the job is not nearing completion. In that case, the count would resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/nova-scotia-election-day-1.6142905
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]