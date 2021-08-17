Young Scots are going to the polls today as the provincial election race is tightening

The Nova Scots are heading to the polls today in a provincial election that some insiders predict could be so close that the result will not be known until Wednesday.

When Liberal Leader Iain Rankin called the election last month, the province was entering a period of new freedom as public health protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic were being eased. Most regular activities can continue with few restrictions and fully vaccinated people can travel freely in and out of the province.

The Liberals, who have been in power since 2013, hoped to take the positive position, along with a traditionally dormant summer campaign, in their third consecutive majority victory. But the party came out of the gate and its campaign struggled to find momentum amid opposition attacks.

This is the first campaign for Rankin as a liberal leader after replacing Stephen McNeil, who retired in February after 17 years in politics; he spent the last eight as prime minister.

Not long after Rankin started his campaign, one of his candidates stepped down, citing concerns about her mental health. But Robyn Ingraham later updated her statement, saying party officials suggested she blame her mental health when the real reason was that some people were unhappy with the boudoir-style photos that were circulated online before the start of elections.

Rankin speaks during a campaign hiatus on July 23rd. The provincial Liberals hope to secure a third victory by a fair majority, but 11 of the party leaders will not run again. (Robert Short / CBC)

Rankin, who just weeks before the start of the campaign admitted to being twice accused of drinking and driving in his 20s, tried to deal with the consequences of Ingraham’s departure head-to-head. The story drags on for most of the first week of the campaign, overshadowing the party leader’s efforts to highlight the pandemic management by the government, the affordable childcare agreement it signed with Ottawa shortly before the writing and the electoral platform of the party fell.

Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston and NDP leader Gary Burrill each closed Rankin issues and the Liberals have not been able to deviate enough.

After being largely out of the limelight for 18 months during the pandemic, for the past 30 days Houston and Tories have tackled the health care issue, showing the province’s growing list of people without a family doctor (about 71,000 in the last count), problems with ambulance availability and shortcomings in the long-term care system they say the Liberals were slow to address during their previous two terms.

Burrill, meanwhile, has drawn attention to a growing real estate market fueled by people moving to Nova Scotia during the pandemic. This led to house prices exceeding the means of many locals, along with a lack of supply.

Even more, however, the MDP has highlighted a sky-high tenant market that has seen many long-term tenants face rising expectations far beyond what they can afford. The government brought in temporary lease control last fall, but only Burrill and the NDP have promised to make it permanent.

The Houston Progressive Conservative leader, who appeared in Halifax on July 22, has been hitting the issue of health care throughout the provincial election campaign, including the growing number of people without family doctors and problems with ambulance availability. (Jeorge Sadi / CBC)

For a party that once dominated seats in the Halifax subway area, that message seems to have arrived, with Burrill pointing to many examples of people really affected. And while Halifax has been the epicenter of the housing crisis, the NDP also believes they can have benefits with the issue in the Breton Cape Regional Municipality.

Amid challenges from the opposition and many races perceived to be tight, Rankin also has to contend with the fact that 11 liberal officials, many of them long-term political veterans who could be counted on for a win, will not run again.

Liberals see this as a chance for Rankin to seek a mandate of his own with a team that shares his vision for tackling climate change by expanding educational opportunities and economic development and addressing shortcomings in the healthcare system.

On Monday, the last full day of the campaign, Rankin predicted his party would win a majority government. Houston, meanwhile, seems to be on a path to victory and called on voters to help make it a reality.

Burrill, the NDP provincial leader, speaks to reporters as his party launches its election campaign. The party has drawn attention to how the growth of the real estate market is appreciating locals, as well as how long-term tenants are coping with high rents. (Michael Gorman / CBC)

As for Burrill, he said that what was predicted to be a sleepy campaign 30 days ago has turned out to be everything else, as more and more people have been engaged in recent weeks and are receptive to his party message.

While the Liberals, NDP and Tories are expected to win the most, if not all, of the 55 seats to win, some high-profile Independents and candidates representing the Green Party of Nova Scotia and the Atlantica Party are also hoping for electoral progress. Neither side has had a representative in the legislature before and they have struggled to reach out to voters.

How long it will take to count the votes cast remains in the air.

Voting closes at 8 p.m. Nearly 177,000 people cast advanced votes for 58,000 more than in the 2017 provincial elections.

Nova Scotia Election officials have said they will stop counting ballots at midnight to avoid worker fatigue and possible human error if the job is not nearing completion. In that case, the count would resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday.