Federal leaders urged not to use vaccines ‘as a political toy’ during election campaign
Canadian political leaders could seriously hurt the country’s vaccination efforts if they get involved in a heated and polarizing debate over vaccines during the federal election campaign, say people on the front lines and other experts.
“We do not want to see them using vaccinations and vaccines as a political toy,” said Angela Carter, executive director of Roots Community Nonprofit Services in Brampton, Ont., Which helps organize vaccination clinics in the Peel Region. .
“I hope and pray that our politicians, our leaders, will not be so divisive.”
The warnings come just a day after the Liberals and Conservatives clashed over whether vaccinations against COVID-19 should be mandatory for federal public servants, with the Liberals in favor of the plan and the Conservatives objecting.
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole on Monday accused the Liberals of trying to “create a wedge among Canadians” through her mandatory vaccine proposal.
Trudeau responded to that criticism, saying it was “unfortunate, but typical of a party that has said we should not help Canadians as much as we did during the pandemic.”
The accused nature of the vaccine debate was evident during the suspension of Trudeau’s campaign in Cobourg, Ont., On Monday evening, when about a dozen protesters mocked the liberal leader over his stance on vaccines.
Trudeau responded by saying “the way through this is to vaccinate” to the cheers of his supporters in the crowd.
LOOK | Justin Trudeau is greeted by supporters and protesters at the campaign stop:
The Liberal proposal to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory would also extend to domestic passengers on Canada’s airlines and railways.
It is still unclear whether there will be consequences for people who refuse vaccination without legitimate reasons under the Liberal plan.
Conservatives, on the other hand, say that instead of ordering vaccines, they will require unvaccinated people to get a quick COVID-19 test before working or traveling.
Fear of an American-style discourse on vaccines
While public health and vaccination experts say the vaccine discourse in Canada has not reached the levels of first disruption in the United States, they are watching the first days of the federal election campaign with some concern.
“There is a risk if this is not done carefully,” said Dasantila Golemi-Kotra, professor of microbiology at York University, about the debate over mandatory vaccines.
Anthony Fauci, director of the American National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier this year that Canada exceeded the US in vaccination rates in part because Canadians are not refusing vaccination “on the basis of ideology and political belief.”
Golem-Kotra said people “avoiding vaccination” could become an even more entrenched challenge if Canadians see federal leaders fighting over the issue.
According to a CBC News estimate, an estimated 5.7 million Canadians have not yet received a blow despite having sufficient supplies in most of the country.
Saleh Altaf, a manager with Diversity Community Relations in Surrey, BC, is among the results of front-line workers across the country trying to vaccinate those remaining people.
“If political parties were unified in their messages, it would end up helping the most vulnerable,” said Saleh Altaf, who focuses on the elderly and other vulnerable communities in his fieldwork.
How politicians should act
If federal leaders want to debate vaccine mandates without hurting greater vaccination efforts, experts say they can do so by clearly communicating the nuances of the proposal, rather than framing it as a matter of individual rights versus good. public.
Maya Goldenberg, professor at the University of Guelph and author of the book 2021 Vaccine reluctance, said this is usually the way the debate is framed.
“It is not the case that because you support mandates you are against individual rights, nor is it that if you do not support mandates you retain individual rights above all else. But politically it will fit that way,” she said.
Goldenberg urged federal leaders to spend more time discussing “what else is involved in a term,” such as exemptions for people with medical reasons or benefits for employers who know which of their employees are vaccinated in the event of an outbreak .
