Latest news in Afghanistan as Taliban forces take control: Live updates





In this photo by Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO’s High Civilian Representative in Afghanistan, the planes are seen at Kabul International Airport on August 17. (Courtesy of Stefano Pontecorvo) Chaos erupted at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport yesterday, with many people rushing to the runway in an attempt to flee the country. Here is how things stand currently. Who controls what: The Taliban control the entrances to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport, which means that anyone wishing to enter the main gates of the airport will have to pass their controls. Taliban forces are continuing to try to control the crowds trying to enter. The United States still controls the military side of the airport, which was surrounded yesterday afternoon by a layer of razor wire, guarded by U.S. military personnel after pandemonium scenes surfaced. On Monday afternoon, crowds of people flooded the asphalt in despair, including some who boarded U.S. military aircraft as it prepared to take off. U.S. forces at Kabul airport killed two gunmen Monday after they fired on U.S. troops, a witness told CNN. The witness also said that a third fighter was wounded in the confrontation. Commercial flights do not work: Commercial flights were canceled from the airport on Monday and remain so. Evacuation flights organized by foreign governments however are still on the rise. US President Joe Biden said Monday that he knows there are concerns about why we did not start evacuating Afghan civilians earlier. Part of the answer is that some of the Afghans did not want to leave earlier, still hopeful for their country. And part of it because the Afghan government and its supporters discouraged us from organizing a mass exodus to avoid causing, as they said, a crisis of confidence, he said. Biden added that US troops will continue to undertake their mission and that the Taliban will face destructive force if necessary, “if they seek to disrupt it. On Tuesday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK had sent 600 additional staff to help with stability on the ground, especially around evacuation efforts. He added that over the next 24 hours, 350 British and Afghan nationals working for the UK are expected to be evacuated from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the German military has been criticized for rescuing seven people from Kabul on the first evacuation flight from Afghanistan. A German military spokesman said there were no more people around to evacuate when they landed, given that they had arrived overnight and that the US was already in control of the airport. Disruption at airport is delaying vital health supplies: WHO Spokesman Tariq Jaarev said on Tuesday that Afghanistan’s health system was already facing a shortage of essential medical supplies and equipment amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The current situation at the airport is exacerbating that crisis, he said, with delays delaying essential emergency health supplies, including Covid-19 and polio vaccines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/afghanistan-taliban-us-news-08-17-21/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos